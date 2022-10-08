It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
In a linebackers meeting room doubling as a makeshift press conference, the mood was much more subdued. For a third consecutive weekend, the Tigers failed to finish a game that hung in the balance down the stretch.
Two weekends ago, it was a three-point defeat against Auburn. Last weekend, Missouri led for most of the game before faltering late in a four-point loss against Georgia. This Saturday, another opportunity at a close, season-defining win slipped away in a seven-point loss to Florida. Three defeats, all by a combined margin of 14 points.
“We just got to find a way,” Drinkwitz said. “We haven’t found that way yet, and it’s not from a lack of effort, it’s not from a lack of fight. We just have to find a way.”
Like he did against Georgia a week ago, Brady Cook had the ball in his hands with his team trailing late in the fourth quarter, and he was asked to lead a crucial offensive drive to get the Tigers back in the game. Once again, Missouri’s offense never threatened to score the touchdown it needed and eventually faltered after Cook's fourth-down pass fell incomplete with just over a minute left in the game.
There’s a bit of irony after Saturday’s loss considering Missouri players and coaches stressed the importance of finishing throughout the week. However, when a game comes down to a single possession in the waning moments, you must also look back at what happened in the quarters preceding it. Against Florida, too many of the little moments and missed opportunities added up.
Cook’s interceptions, an early pick six and a late interception just outside the red zone, proved costly. Florida’s 48-yard punt return set it up for a field goal in the first quarter. When the Tigers’ defense came up with a fumble late in the first half deep in Gators territory, the offense came away with just a field goal. Again, those things can come back to haunt a team, and they did Saturday.
“You never know which one of the plays in the game is going to be the difference, especially in a one-score game,” Drinkwitz said. “I can point out so many plays in this game where we just didn’t execute which would have led to a different outcome.”
After the game, Drinkwitz discussed what more can be learned after a third straight narrow defeat. He praised how his team fought back from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to have an opportunity at a game-tying drive. His team finished a season-best 9 for 17 on third down. The Tigers didn’t capitulate like they did against Kansas State. But, again, they couldn't make the plays they needed to late.
In an alternate timeline, Missouri could very well be 5-1 right now. With a few positive bounces, it beats Georgia, Florida and certainly Auburn. Instead, the Tigers will enter their homecoming game against Vanderbilt following the bye week with a 2-4 record, desperate for a win.