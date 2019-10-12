Missouri didn’t want any more close shaves, so its brow-wiping defense handed things off to Kelly Bryant so he could hand things off.
MU was up 35-21 in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss, whose would-be touchdown pass had just sailed over an open receiver on fourth down. It was that close to a one-score game. Now, the Tigers’ best chance of holding on rested in the sturdy hands of their running backs.
“We knew it was going to come down to the fourth quarter,” Barry Odom said. “We knew the truth of what it’s going to take to win down the stretch.”
On this particular drive, that meant the hands of Larry Rountree III, the leader of a Tiger triumvirate whose combined 219 rushing yards helped lead Missouri (5-1, 2-0 SEC) to a 38-27 win over Ole Miss on Homecoming Saturday. It was one of the Tigers’ most efficient running games so far this season.
Rountree ran 21 times for 126 yards, his second highest total this season and easily his highest against an FBS opponent. His third 100-yard game included three carries for 18 yards on that fourth-quarter possession that ended in a field goal to distance the Tigers. He started the drive with an 11-yard rush to put MU at ease.
“When you have that juice flowing of, ‘We’re going to score,’” Rountree said, “you’re not even blinking.”
Rountree, Tyler Badie and even walk-on Dawson Downing were all there when Missouri needed them, often in different ways. All three scored touchdowns; the Tigers called for the run when they had to start three possessions from their own 1-yard line; and clock-burning was a necessity as Ole Miss kept things close down the stretch.
“We won’t be able to get through the season with just two tailbacks,” Odom said.
All of those things are easier said than done against Ole Miss, who has a stingy run defense that had allowed 3.26 yards per carry this season before coming to Columbia. Rountree had 6 yards per carry and Badie had 4.8.
“They had big chunk plays in the run game,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Rountree ignited Missouri’s offense with a 41-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half, opening up an 18-7 lead. Then Downing found a hole in the right side on the Tigers’ next series and raced 54 yards for his first career touchdown. He had to fight for every inch of it, barely extending the ball across the goal-line as he was tackled at the end of the play.
“To me it seemed like it was 90 yards,” Rountree said. “The extra effort, sticking his arm out and getting in the end zone, it’s beautiful. Beautiful run. I couldn’t get to him (during the celebration) because everyone was grabbing him.”
He told an elated Downing that Rountree “had a 45-inch vertical for you, watching that.” Downing didn’t even know that the play was briefly under review to make sure that he had crossed the goal-line.
“When you see green grass there, just run,” Downing said. “Just hit it and go.”
“He’s earned playing time, not just mop-up duty,” Odom said. “What a huge play by him tonight.”
Missouri showed a notable interest in Downing compared with past games. He finished with six carries for 70 yards, and Missouri brought him out at the 1-yard line to start another fourth-quarter drive after Ole Miss had cut the MU lead to 10.
“I appreciate it. It means they have trust in me,” Downing said. “They could have thrown any of the backs out there at that point.”
Badie finished with just five carries for 24 yards, but he came up huge as a receiver out of the backfield. He got Missouri its first touchdown after a slow start on offense, taking a screen pass from Bryant 21 yards for a 9-7 lead that MU wouldn’t relinquish. Badie also got open downfield for a 44-yard catch in the second half.
“I always know when I’m open,” Badie laughed.
The field was open for everyone on Missouri’s offense on Saturday night in a way that no field had been against Ole Miss all season — a testament to the versatility of an increasingly dangerous and deep MU offense.