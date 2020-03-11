With an almost entirely new coaching staff and plenty of roster turnover, Missouri spring practice has been fueled by competition.
The linebacker spot is no different.
While it’s safe to assume that while healthy, Associated Press First Team All-Southeastern Conference linebacker Nick Bolton will head one of the linebacker spots, there are questions as to who will start the other.
The likely candidates include redshirt junior Aubrey Miller Jr., senior Jamal Brooks, junior Cameron Wilkins and sophomore Devin Nicholson.
Since no starters have been announced, it gives players a chance to prove themselves with a new staff. Although this is nothing new for Wilkins, he said the team is just working on getting better.
“We always about competing; that’s everywhere we go,” Wilkins said. “As far as the depth wise, we’re not too worried about it. We’re just trying to get our technique down and get fundamentally sound.”
After Cale Garrett went down with a season-ending pectoral injury in 2019, Nicholson and Wilkins combined for 57 tackles and started seven games. Miller missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, and Brooks played in 12 games last season.
Bolton led the SEC with 74 solo tackles last season. He also had two interceptions.
Linebackers coach D.J. Smith said Bolton’s leadership stands out. “He’s a man’s man,” Smith said. “He gets guys lined up. He’s a really good guy off the field, so he’s really good for the young guys in the room.”
Smith, a former NFL player, brings experience that provides a new and unique experience to the team. Smith coached at Appalachian State with Drinkwitz last season and was with the program for three years prior.
“I think his coaching style is good,” Nicholson said. “Especially with all the experience, everything he says he’s been through already, probably.”
It is likely that the starting linebacker will not be named until the fall, as Drinkwitz announced there will be no starters announced during or after spring practice.
“It’s competition,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “My track record and history is, ‘The best guy is gonna play.’ I don’t care what you did last year or how old you are. Everybody is in evaluation all the time.”