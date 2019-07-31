Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.