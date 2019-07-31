On the eve of Missouri football’s first fall practice, questions remain. For the first time in a while, though, the biggest question isn’t about what the Tigers have on the field.
Instead, it’s off-field actions that have left the team in the dark. After a postseason ban, along with recruiting limitations and fines were levied against the team by the NCAA at the end of January, Missouri Athletics began an appeals process that has yet to find a conclusion. The NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee could make a decision anytime between the start of fall practice Friday and the end of the regular season in November.
But while Missouri is looking for some answers regarding its postseason fate, there are some sure things on the roster this fall. Kelly Bryant was named Drew Lock’s successor the minute he confirmed his transfer. Albert Okwuegbunam, selected to the All-SEC First Team over the summer, is healthy and ready for a better start than before his injury in 2018. Senior linebacker Cale Garrett is the obvious leader on the defensive side of the ball, tallying the most tackles on the team for the last two seasons. In the backfield, DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes led a secondary that showed improvement after being a suspect group in 2017.
The returning and new talent have people looking for even more out of a team that impressed last season. Head coach Barry Odom has bettered his record in the past three seasons, and he could top even last year's career best 8-5 record with the talent on the roster this season.
Here are some things to watch over fall camp:
McCann can punt?
Special team's lynchpin and punter Corey Fatony graduated and left a big hole in what was an overall suspect group last season. Tucker McCann will be worked as both the punter and place-kicker at the start of fall camp, but Missouri hopes it doesn’t stay that way for long.
McCann will need to focus as many reps as he can on place-kicking, after missing three PATs and going 24-for-33 on field goals in 2018. Blocking and long-snapping could account for a few of those misses, so the more time that the unit can spend together, the better. That leaves a number of inexperienced, untested, freshmen and sophomores to take a shot at being the next lauded punter.
Richaud Floyd had a breakout season in 2017 as the team’s leading punt returner, averaging almost 20 yards a return and taking two punts all the way for touchdowns. That production propelled the team to the third best punt return unit in the country.
Injuries plagued Floyd in 2018, limiting him to just six games, and the Tigers fell to second-worst in the nation on punt returns. Johnathon Johnson filled the spot when Floyd was out, but averaged under two yards per return. If Floyd can stay healthy, he’ll likely take over the job, with the chance to move Missouri back to a top return team.
New offensive threats, same firepower
It’s August, and that means Tigers fans have less than a month to wait until they get to see Bryant in a meaningful game. The graduate transfer and national champion brings in a different set of skills than Drew Lock, but it doesn’t mean they’re any less impressive.
After the spring game, Odom commented on his quarterback’s high football IQ and how much of the playbook they were able to cover with the newcomer. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has had to switch up that playbook to accommodate Bryant’s mobility, adding a threat the team didn’t have with Lock. Bryant won’t throw nearly as many deep balls as Lock, but his 66.2 completion percentage and 132.8 pass efficiency rating will be an improvement.
And he has no shortage of offensive weapons at his advantage to continue that.
Emmanuel Hall was the deep threat in 2018, averaging over 20 yards on 37 receptions. But tight end Okwuegbunam emerged as an equally important receiver in 2018, before he went down with an injury. He was on pace to double the number of receptions from his Freshman All-American season before he went down with a shoulder injury in week nine. A consistent, and healthy, year from Okwuegbunam would likely make him the number one target for Bryant. Graduate transfer Jonathan Nance, sophomore Jalen Knox or senior Johnathon Johnson, listed as the starting wide receivers in spring camp, could give Okwuegbunam a run for that top spot, however.
The leader of the new "D-Line Zou"
After the departure of defensive end Marcell Frazier in 2017, Missouri has been looking for an heir apparent to the heralded "D-Line Zou" that has produced the likes of Charles Harris, Kony Ealy and Michael Sam.
Some thought transfer Jordan Elliot would fill that role, or that sophomore Tre Williams would step in and develop his skill to lead the pack over his last two years. But the two combined for only 5.5 sacks and just over 40 tackles all of 2018 and didn’t produce the kind of pressure on the quarterback the defensive line has been known for.
Williams missed all of spring camp after he was dismissed from the team after being arrested and charged with assault in December. It looked as though Missouri would need to find someone to replace the experience that he brought. The Tigers reinstated Williams before the start of fall practices, but they’ll need him to step up the attack and lead a group of young defensive linemen before there is any talk of "D-Line Zou" coming back.
Expectations are high for the 2019 season, and Missouri has just under a month to work out any kinks that may derail the team from competing with some of the top teams in the SEC East. But a lot can happen in a month, including an announcement from the NCAA.
The 2019 season starts with or without that announcement at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Laramie, Wyoming.