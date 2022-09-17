Saturday morning couldn’t have started better for Missouri, which found itself up 7-0 against Abilene Christian before starting quarterback Brady Cook took a snap.
The Tigers’ first touch of the day ended in a 78-yard Luther Burden III punt-return touchdown in which he fielded the ball, weaved and blew past every Wildcats player on the field.
A few minutes later, Missouri’s offense took the field, and the next several drives seemed like a struggle. Bar a 79-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Dominic Lovett — the result of Missouri’s talent compared to its FCS foe — the offense couldn’t find much of a rhythm until midway through the third quarter.
While it certainly wasn’t pretty for all 60 minutes, the Tigers took care of business Saturday on Faurot Field with a 34-17 victory against visiting Abilene Christian. A win is a win, of course, but Missouri also left a few questions, especially on offense, that still need answering ahead of Southeastern Conference play, which begins next Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
“Offensively, we’re still a work in progress,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We can’t get behind the chains with penalties, and the third-and-shorts in the first half snuck up on us. The good news is we got a win and have an opportunity to get better, so that’s what we are going to try and do.”
Following Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 10, Drinkwitz and his players emphasized the need for a faster start on offense; a week later, that remained an issue. Between kickoff of the Tigers’ game in Manhattan, Kansas, and halftime against Abilene Christian — 90 minutes of football — Missouri scored just two offensive touchdowns.
Aside from the deep ball to Lovett, Missouri’s remaining first-half drives went as follows: punt, punt, field goal, punt, halftime. The Tigers’ ground game, which surpassed 300 yards in the home opener against Louisiana Tech, headed to halftime with a cumulative 40 yards as Missouri led 17-3.
In the trenches, the offensive line amassed seven penalties and at times struggled to keep a clean pocket in pass protection. The Wildcats added a touchdown midway through the third quarter on an offensive line miscue, sacking Cook in the Tigers’ own end zone before he could bring his arm forward to make a pass.
“We have to go back and find out who the best five (offensive linemen) are,” Drinkwitz said. “(Xavier Delgado) was out today, but we gotta figure that out, because penalties and poor execution doesn’t win in this league.”
Missouri’s offense eventually came to life, sparked by a one-handed Ennis Rakestraw Jr. interception, his first as a Tiger. Given a 32-yard field to work with, Cook found running back Nathaniel Peat for a 6-yard touchdown. As the Wildcats wore down, Missouri pulled away with another Lovett touchdown and a Harrison Mevis field goal to build an insurmountable 34-10 advantage.
“The defense and special teams have been helping us out,” Cook said. “We just need to keep taking advantage of the opportunities they give us.”
There were certainly positives in the win, too. It’s difficult to scoff at 487 yards of total offense, even if it amounted to just 34 points. Defensively, the Tigers held Abilene Christian to 3 of 13 on third down and forced a couple of takeaways. But, just like for any team this early in a season, those pesky questions remain.
Going forward, Missouri must find a way to spark its offense earlier. The slow start didn’t affect the Tigers against the Wildcats, but it certainly did against Kansas State last week and will in SEC play.
“It comes down to designing the playmakers the ball and being able to execute,” Drinkwitz said. “We have to continue to design the offense around our playmakers and continue to execute without penalties and without self-inflicted wounds.”
Eliminating self-inflicted wounds is key and something Missouri will have to continue to minimize as the season progresses. It can out-talent an FCS team like Abilene Christian, but that won’t be the case in SEC play.
Next up is Auburn, followed by a visit from reigning national champion Georgia. For Missouri, there are still plenty of questions left to be answered.
“It’s going to come down to the offense cleaning stuff up,” Cook said when asked about next weekend. “The energy is always going to be there with this offense, we just need to focus on correcting the stuff from this game and moving forward.”