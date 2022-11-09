Missouri’s showdown against Tennessee this Saturday pits a pair of offenses playing at two entirely different levels against one another.
The Volunteers are averaging 523.6 yards per game this season compared to the Tigers’ 350.1 yards per contest.
Tennessee scores 45.3 points per game. Missouri scores 23.1. One team is ranked No. 5 in the country with the SEC’s most lethal offense; the other is unranked with the conference’s second-worst attack.
A Missouri win at Neyland Stadium is possible, but doing so means finding an offensive spark that has eluded them for the past nine games.
“(Tennessee) has earned its respect,” wide receiver Dominic Lovett said. “They’re a good football team, and we can’t take them for granted because they just lost. They’re not going to slump too long.”
Quarterback Brady Cook said the priority Saturday is controlling the game’s tempo, which means keeping the ball in the offense’s hands as much as possible. He knows the Tigers can’t afford to go three-and-out as frequently as they have this season. He understands the importance of not putting the defense in compromising situations, as has frequently been the case this season.
“You can’t turn the ball over against a team that scores the ball so quickly,” Cook said. “You can’t have self-inflicted wounds. You have to be solid with your possessions and execute.”
Missouri’s offense will certainly feel pressure to score the ball and match Tennessee’s offense blow-for-blow. As “Rocky Top” blares over and over, it might be easy to feel the game slipping away.
“That’s the mental side of football,” Cook said. “You have to find a way to block out that thought process and focus on the next play. Everything else will take care of itself; we can’t worry about what (Tennessee) is doing.”
When a game’s tempo picks up, Cook said he likes to calm his feet down, focus on the routes his receivers are about to run and take a deep breath. Lovett, on the other hand, embraces the chaos.
“I like the high-scoring games,” Lovett said. “They show who wants it more. Who’s going to make the contested catches? Who’s going to do the dirty work to get a first down? Those little things will separate both teams.”
Missouri hasn’t beaten Tennessee since it downed the Volunteers by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018.
MU seeks improvement on third down
As Cook said Wednesday, upsetting Tennessee begins with eliminating self-inflicted wounds and consistently moving the chains on third down. The offense putting itself in long third-down situations early and often is a recipe for disaster against the Volunteers.
The Tigers went 2-for-13 on third down in their 21-17 loss to Kentucky, which brought their season conversion rate to 38% (49-for-129).
“It hasn’t been acceptable,” Cook said. “We can’t be in third-and-8 or third-and-9 situations; that’s not setting us up for success. Success on third downs start with first and second down.”
Missouri spent a good chunk of Wednesday’s practice working on third-down offense.
Lovett looks to rebound
Lovett did not have a catch against Kentucky, and his one carry went for a loss of 4 yards. It was his worst performance of what has been an otherwise stellar sophomore season.
Although he didn’t play to his standard against the Wildcats, he’s remained upbeat, understanding his production was a product of how the game went.
“You can’t always be the hero every game,” Lovett said. “Sometimes, you gotta sit back and let other people do their role. I knew it wasn’t my game, so I was trying to let someone else make plays.”
Lovett ranks third in the SEC with 659 receiving yards. He is five yards behind Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo but well back of Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, who leads the league in receptions (51) and yards (970).
Vols were unsuccessful recruiting Lovett
Tennessee was one of the first college programs to give Lovett an offer when he played at East St. Louis High School. He even took part in a 7-on-7 tournament in Knoxville. But while he was recruited by former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff, he never felt a genuine connection.
“The crazy part is I didn’t meet (Tennessee’s) staff,” Lovett said. “They recruited me, but I didn’t meet their staff.”