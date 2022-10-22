Brady Cook tries to avoid a tackle from De'Rickey Wright (copy)

MU quarterback Brady Cook tries to avoid a tackle from Vanderbilt linebacker De’Rickey Wright on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Missouri offense failed to score in the second half for the second time this season in its 17-14 victory.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri narrowly averted disaster against Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon.

An anemic offensive showing nearly cost the Tigers a Homecoming win, but their defense as well as the Commodores’ equally-poor attack were enough to propel Missouri to a tight 17-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

