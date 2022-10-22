Missouri narrowly averted disaster against Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon.
An anemic offensive showing nearly cost the Tigers a Homecoming win, but their defense as well as the Commodores’ equally-poor attack were enough to propel Missouri to a tight 17-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
“I know there’s going to be a lot of comments about how ugly it was, but that doesn’t matter,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “We needed a win, it’s something we can build off of.”
Despite a promising touchdown drive to open the afternoon, the Tigers’ offense still walked off the field after 60 minutes with several questions left unanswered.
After its opening drive, Missouri went three-consecutive drives without a score, running seven total plays. The Tigers’ second drive lasted one snap: an interception from Brady Cook attempting a pass into tight coverage to an unsuspecting Cody Schrader.
Saturday also marked the second time Missouri failed to score in the second half of a game, something it also did against Auburn in a 17-14 defeat on Sept. 24. The Tigers escaped with a win this time, but fans could only shake their heads as drive after drive ended in a punt.
“We didn’t move the ball very well,” wide receiver Luther Burden said. “I’m just glad we got the win.”
As Missouri kicks off the second half of its 2022 schedule, it remains difficult to get a complete read on Drinkwitz’s offense. There were several flashes Saturday, such as both of Burden’s touchdowns, three passing plays greater than 29 yards — which included a 46-yard completion to Tauskie Dove — and a two-minute drive to end the first half with a field goal.
However, the run game never truly clicked. The offense generated 29 yards of total offense in the third quarter and the Tigers mustered just three points from their final eight drives. The poor offensive showing, not an anomaly for Missouri this season, allowed the Commodores to hang around through four quarters and have a shot at a game-winning drive.
A skid-snapping win makes it easier to push many of those questions away for another week, but they certainly still exist — and must be answered more convincingly — in the season’s final five games.
Missouri’s offense gives fans false optimism early
It’s easy to look back with frustration after another listless offensive performance, but for one drive and three minutes on Saturday, there appeared reason for optimism. The Tigers’ first game-opening touchdown drive of the season lasted six plays, went for 75 yards and took fewer than three minutes.
“That was an emphasis going into the game,” Burden said. “We needed to have a first-drive touchdown and we’re trying to do that going forward.”
The drive began with an early third-and-long conversion, a 29-yard completion from Cook to Barrett Banister. Cook dropped the ball into the only gap in coverage between the two levels of the Commodores’ defense.
The Tigers’ next play, a bubble screen to Luther Burden, found paydirt after the freshman receiver shed several tackles on his 35-yard jaunt. It was Burden’s first touchdown since Missouri’s 52-24 home-opening win against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.
After a bye week to assess the first half of the season, maybe that drive was the start of a new-look Missouri offense. One that wants to set the tone early and put opponents on the back foot. The last three quarters, however, strongly rebuked that notion.
Luckily for Missouri, Vanderbilt’s offense was (mostly) worse
As poor as the Tigers’ offense appeared at times, Vanderbilt’s wasn’t much better. It finished with 299 total yards, six punts, an interception and two turnover-on-downs on 13 drives.
The Commodores failed to secure a first down until the second quarter, they didn’t enter the red zone until the minutes before halftime and their first touchdown came on defense in the third quarter.
Missouri handed Vanderbilt’s offense several gilt-edged opportunities to stay in the game and put points on the board, but the visitors couldn’t take advantage. AJ Swann threw his first interception of the season to Jaylon Carlies in the back of the end zone and kicker Joseph Bulovas missed several field goals, including one from 27 yards out with Vanderbilt down 10 points.
Ironically, the afternoon’s most explosive play was an 80-yard touchdown by Vanderbilt’s Gamarion Carter late in the fourth quarter, but prior to that it couldn’t generate anything.
The Tigers’ defense played a significant role in the Commodores’ struggles, but like Missouri, Vanderbilt continued to shoot itself in the foot on offense. 17 points were enough to win Saturday evening, but that likely won’t be the case next weekend against South Carolina or Nov. 5 against Kentucky.
A more involved Burden translates to easy offense
If there’s one thing Saturday’s game showed, it’s when the Tigers involve Burden on offense, good things happen.
The five-star freshman scored Missouri’s only two touchdowns, both of which came in the first half. Cook didn’t need to target him down the field, either. All he had to do was get the ball into the playmaker’s hands. Burden’s first touchdown came on a bubble screen and his second on a jet sweep.
Coincidentally, when Missouri stopped targeting Burden, it struggled to score. The young receiver ended the game with four targets, none coming in the second half. Drinkwitz said while he wasn’t officially targeted, there were several plays designed for him that “didn’t get off the ground.”
“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t get thrown,” Drinkwitz said.
Burden still has plenty of growing to do, which is to be expected six games into his collegiate career. But as fans saw on Saturday, his athleticism alone will result in touchdowns.
Tigers secure first SEC win
Although far from pretty, the Tigers walked off the field at Memorial Stadium with the result they desperately needed: a Southeastern Conference win.
“As a team we just needed to get a taste of victory again,” Schrader said. “Hopefully we can build on that.”
Missouri and Vanderbilt entered Saturday as the only two SEC programs without a conference win. The Tigers lost all three of their conference games this season by a touchdown or fewer. Now, Missouri has its first SEC win and first Power 5 victory since beating Florida 24-23 on Nov. 1.
It wasn’t convincing by any means, but a win is a win and will be something the Tigers can build off of going forward.
“We just needed to find this first win and get going,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m sure we’ll watch the tape tomorrow and be disgusted about a lot of things, but I’m not disgusted about lighting that dome.”