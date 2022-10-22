Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann took a few steps to his right and lofted a pass over the middle to his top target, Will Sheppard. The talented junior receiver got his hands on the ball and turned his head upfield, where he barely had a chance to see Missouri safety Joseph Charleston right in front of him.
Boom.
Charleston laid a thunderous hit on Sheppard, separating the man from the ball and sending shock waves through a golden-clad Memorial Stadium crowd. The Clemson transfer was credited with a well-deserved pass breakup, the first of eight Missouri had in the first half and 10 in the game.
The Tigers’ secondary played its best game yet, shutting down the Commodores’ aerial attack, except for on one play. It led MU to a 17-14 win despite some of the most inept offense the Tigers have displayed yet.
Sheppard, targeted a whopping 15 times, finished with three catches for 29 yards. Swann threw 30 times, completing 13 of them for 115 yards (3.83 yards per attempt).
“I mean, that’s unbelievable,” Drinkwitz said. “(Sheppherd) is a great player, so those guys did a heck of a job.”
Highlighting Missouri’s performance in the defensive backfield was the return of star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who missed Missouri’s loss to Florida because of an injury suffered against Georgia.
Abrams-Draine drew the assignment of locking down Sheppard for much of the afternoon, and Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker trusted him to do that in man-to-man coverage. The former wide receiver rose to the challenge.
“He looked like they didn’t throw the ball very well on him,” Drinkwitz said.
The first time Swann targeted Abrams-Draine, he drew an offensive pass interference call on Sheppard, stalling a Vanderbilt drive with a loss of 15 penalty yards. Later, in the second quarter, he tried the junior cornerback deep down the left sideline, near the goal line one-on-one against Sheppard.
The throw was slightly low, and both Sheppard and Abrams-Draine dove for the ball. Abrams-Draine got his hand on it. No dice.
On the next play, Swann gave targeting Abrams-Draine another go. He threw it to Sheppard on a slant route, but Abrams-Draine punched the ball out almost instantly for a second PBU in a row.
A few possessions later, on Vanderbilt’s last drive of the second half, Sheppard got a step on Abrams-Draine. Swann tossed a throw that hit him in stride in almost the exact same spot as the first one down the left sideline.
Or it would have if Abrams-Draine hadn’t somehow dove to knock the ball away again.
“It was great seeing him back out there,” safety Jaylon Carlies said. “We did miss him (in the) Florida game, for the most part. But seeing him back out there, playing to his full potential, it’s always great to see.”
Sheppard going against Abrams-Draine wasn’t working for Vanderbilt, so the Commodores moved him over to Ennis Rakestraw’s side later in that drive and continued to feed him the ball. Missouri continued to leave its corners one-on-one against Vanderbilt’s receivers.
First target against Rakestraw — broken up.
Second target on the very next play — broken up.
“We really trusted our corners pretty much all of the game, and they did a great job, Ennis and KAD,” Carlies said. “And it showed up on the stat sheet with a lot of the PBUs and stuff like that.”
Sheppard extended the drive with two short catches, finally escaping the clamps Missouri had him in and getting Vanderbilt to the Tigers’ 10-yard line. But on first-and-goal, Swann threw an ill-advised pass — again, intended for Sheppard — right to Carlies in the end zone.
“Coach (Baker) wanted myself and Joseph (Charleston) playing in-and-out, bracket (coverage) on Will Sheppard, and we were able to execute it,” Carlies said. “The quarterback threw it right where I was gonna be at.”
Carlies, who had one of Missouri’s pass breakups when he knocked a ball away intended for tight end Ben Bresnahan in the first quarter, picked it off.
“I think (Carlies and Charleston) are great communicators,” linebacker Chad Bailey said. “With our defense, it’s a lot of communication that has to go on, and they have great communication. They play the back end very well.”
In the fourth quarter, after remaining dormant for most of the second half, Vanderbilt broke through on one play. Mike Wright, a running quarterback who took over for Swann in the third quarter, threw a four-yard pass from the Vanderbilt 20 that receiver Gamarion Carter caught in front of Abrams-Draine.
Abrams-Draine and Charleston took poor tackling angles, allowing Carter to cut inside and run 76 more yards to the house. However, the defense survived the mistake and stopped Vanderbilt near midfield on the next Commodore possession to secure the win.
Missouri’s PBU party participants were Abrams-Draine with three, Charleston with two, Rakestraw with two, Carlies with one, cornerback Dreyden Norwood with one and star Daylan Carnell with one. Carlies had the only interception.
“We feed off each other a lot,” Carlies said. “We trust each other. … We know where everybody’s gonna be at. We know what we’re all capable of doing, and we were able to show that again today.”
Carlies, Charleston, Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine had to go through a lot to get to where they are today. Three years ago, Abrams-Draine was a high school quarterback. Two years ago, he was a wide receiver. Carlies switched positions, too, playing cornerback his freshman year. Charleston left Clemson after seeing his playing time drop dramatically, while Rakestraw had to come back from a torn ACL in 2021.
Fully healthy, playing for new cornerbacks coach Al Pogue and in their third seasons at Missouri, Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw have now combined for 19 pass breakups this season.
“I think it’s really amazing, man,” Bailey said about Missouri’s cornerback duo. “They’ve come a long way.”