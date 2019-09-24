Through four games, Missouri is averaging 460.3 yards per game, which is 36th in the FBS. Despite this, the Tigers’ tight end production has not been as high as it had been in the past.
Last season Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a preseason All-American, was one of Drew Lock’s favorite passing targets. Through the first four games in 2018, Okwuegbunam had 23 catches compared to just 10 this season.
It’s not just Okwuegbunam who is seeing the ball less this year. So far, Missouri tight ends have caught 16 fewer passes than they did to this point in 2018.
Last season, the first option at tight end behind Okwuegbunam was experienced senior Kendall Blanton. This year that option is sophomore Daniel Parker Jr.
Parker emerged last season as a legitimate tight end option. But the sophomore began his career as a defensive end, and had no prior experience playing tight end. Parker was thrust into the position after an injury kept Okwuegbunam out of the team’s final four games.
Parker is considered more of a blocker than a pass-catcher, but on Saturday against South Carolina, the sophomore hauled in a career-high four receptions. Parker has seven catches this season.
As a whole, Missouri is throwing the ball far less frequently in 2019 than it was through four games a year ago. Right now, the Tigers are averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game, compared to 42.5 through four games in 2018. This makes some sense since Kelly Bryant is more of a dual-threat than Lock was.
With Missouri running the ball more this season, the tight end position is crucial to blocking. This is where Parker, a former lineman, is meant to excel.
“(Parker has) done a really good job; that’s kind of his forte,” Missouri tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile said. “He came in already with a certain skill set in being able to be physical at the point of attack.”
Bryant has shown a willingness to spread the ball around. He has completed passes to nine different receivers, without showing much favoritism. Okwuegbunam does not have more than three receptions in a game this season. However, the junior already has four touchdown catches in 2019, compared to just two through four games last season. When Okwuegbunam gets the ball, he has been efficient.
Also efficient was Parker against South Carolina, when he averaged 11.5 yards per reception. Against West Virginia, Parker had only one catch, but it came in a big spot. On third-and-long, Parker caught a pass for 18 yards and a first down.
Ofodile said that Parker is already a guy that can be trusted in big spots, despite his late conversion to tight end.
“Regardless of the position, (Parker) loves to compete,” Ofodile said. “Even though (Parker) came (to the tight end position) late, he has all the markers and skills with everything else he’s been in his career.”
With fewer passes being thrown to tight ends, the unit will have to make the most of their opportunities with the ball. The numbers say that has been the case thus far.
“(Okwuegbunam) can make plays, (Parker) can make plays,” Ofodile said.
Okwuegbunam, much more so than Parker, is a focal point on offense, and his productivity is essential to the Tigers’ success. There will be more opportunities for him and the other tight ends as the season goes on. But if the chances remain limited, they will mean that much more.