On a Tuesday in which MU football players maintained an upbeat tone despite the scale of their loss last Saturday, kicker Tucker McCann took accountability for his two missed field goals at Vanderbilt, pledging to improve against Kentucky this weekend.
“The fact of the matter is I missed my kicks,” McCann told the Missourian. “I felt like I let my team down.”
MU coach Barry Odom reaffirmed the team’s confidence in the senior during his Tuesday press conference, saying, “Mentally, (McCann) is in a good spot. He kicked well today. I think we’re all right.”
McCann missed two kicks, officially, in Missouri’s stunning 21-14 loss at Vanderbilt — from 50 and 48 yards — along with a third miss from 34 that was negated by a penalty on Vanderbilt.
When each kick is considered individually, there’s an excuse that can be made for all three: Two were admittedly long attempts for a college kicker, and the kicking team didn’t block well on the third, resulting in McCann’s legs being upended. But McCann doesn’t want to hear any of that. When considered as a group, they cost Missouri up to 9 points in a 7-point loss.
“The opportunity was there for me to do my best for my team,” McCann said. “I didn’t do it. I didn’t come through.”
McCann has studied the film on each kick since the game, which revealed that he wasn’t following through with his leg motion as completely as usual.
That was even on the voided second miss, which McCann remembers feeling confident about even as defenders swarmed him.
“I didn’t see them at all until right when he was about to hit me, but that one, I thought it was a great kick,” McCann said. “I thought I hit it right down the middle, great height, great distance. I guess it went over the upright or went to the right of it. They called it no good. I was really surprised I missed it, because it felt great off the foot. But he hit me pretty hard to where I had to go down.”
The flag saved Missouri’s drive, but the Tigers came up empty anyway on an interception in the end zone. Missed opportunities, in the kicking game and on offense, were a recurring theme in the loss.
“There’s been times (the kicking game has) been really good, but obviously when you get down in that area and you line up for a field goal, you’ve got to come away with 3 points,” Odom said. “You come away with zero and zero when two times you line up and kick it. That’s obviously not very good, so we’ve got to fight through it. Now, trust me, Tucker’s going to find his way.”
McCann did have an impressive outing against Vanderbilt in his other role. He booted five punts of 50 yards or more (51, 54, 56, 57, 58) for Missouri. The field goals were the only element missing from the formula.
“We’re going to need (a field goal),” Odom said. “Just like we did last week, we’re going to need one to win the game.”