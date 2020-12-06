Missouri will add another morning kickoff to its slate Saturday.
The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday that the Tigers' matchup with No. 12 Georgia will kickoff at 11 a.m in Columbia. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The matchup has been weeks in the making. Originally scheduled for Week 8, Missouri had to postpone its matchup with the Bulldogs because of an insufficient number of scholarship players due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Saturday will be full of Missouri sports, as Missouri men's basketball will play in the Braggin' Rights game against Illinois at 7 p.m. in Columbia.