After winning its past three games against Florida International in Miami this past weekend, Missouri hosts in-state foe Lindenwood in its home opener at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday's game will mark the third-ever meeting between the two programs. Missouri won the previous two contests. Lindenwood competed in Division II before becoming official members of Division I in July 2022.
The Lions are off to a 2-5 start to their first Division-I season, losing three out of four games in their first series against Nicholls and dropping two out of three against Minnesota State-Mankato. Lindenwood is coming off a 4-2 victory against the Mavericks in its series finale Sunday.
Junior infielders Tyson Ludwig and Brett Bowers are the hitting leaders for the Lions so far this season. Ludwig hits .444 and has six hits, and Bowers slugs .435.
Sophomore RHP Matt James will start for Lindenwood. James has a 7.36 ERA with three strikeouts in his lone appearance this season.
The Tigers' leading hitters are junior outfielder Trevor Austin and fifth-year senior infielder Luke Mann. Austin has recorded nine hits and two home runs, while Mann has two home runs and four RBI.
Sixth-year senior infielder Hank Zeisler, who was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, has also provided strength for the Missouri offense. He hit a home run in all four game against FIU this past weekend.
Freshman LHP Nic Smith gets his first college start Tuesday for the Tigers.