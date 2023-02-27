After winning its past three games against Florida International in Miami this past weekend, Missouri hosts in-state foe Lindenwood in its home opener at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's game will mark the third-ever meeting between the two programs. Missouri won the previous two contests. Lindenwood competed in Division II before becoming official members of Division I in July 2022.

