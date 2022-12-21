Cardinal Ritter junior Marvin Burks Jr carries the ball (copy)

Cardinal Ritter junior Marvin Burks Jr carries the ball with a Helias defender on him on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Burks signed for Missouri during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

 Megan Sundberg

Missouri signed 18 high school recruits, one from junior college and two transfers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers signed every player who was verbally committed to them entering the first day of the signing period, as well as defensive lineman Sam Williams, who decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday.

Drinkwitz discussed Missouri’s Class of 2023 in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

