Missouri signed 21 players for its 2021 class Wednesday, the first day of early signing period. First-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz gave Missouri fans the No. 20 ranked class in the nation, according to Rivals.
“I’m excited about this class,” Drinkwitz said. “I feel like we went out and did exactly what we set out to do.”
Drinkwitz noted that Missouri only signed four four-star players from 2017-20, but Wednesday, the Tigers signed seven players given a four-star rating by either 247Sports or Rivals.
“I don’t know if it makes a statement to the rest of the SEC, but it makes a statement to our state and our fans,” Drinkwitz said.
Three of those players were from the St. Louis metro area in quarterback Tyler Macon, wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive lineman Travion Ford. Offensive lineman Connor Tollison from Jackson was named a four-star by 247Sports.
“For as long as I’m the head coach here at Mizzou, we have got to build a wall around the state of Missouri,” Drinkwitz said.
Lovett was originally committed to Arizona State but decided to decommit from the Sun Devils and join Missouri on Friday. Lovett and Macon won a state championship together at East St. Louis High School last season before their senior year was postponed because of COVID-19.
Missouri also picked up a late signature from defensive end Arden Walker, a three-star recruit from Colorado. Walker was the class’s seventh defensive line signee of the day with Shemar Pearl, a three-star from Garden City Community College, still left to sign. Three-star running back B.J. Harris from Tennessee also hasn’t signed yet.
Missouri was able to get a bunch of momentum in St. Louis and the middle of the state, but there were no commits from Kansas City in this year’s class.
“Quite honestly, we just missed,” Drinkwitz said. “We missed on a couple of guys. Weren’t able to get it done. Just haven’t built the inroads we have to to make sure those guys stay here.”
Missouri’s first commit of the 2022 class was Max Whisner, a tight end from the Kansas City area.
Drinkwitz said that the two positions that were of highest priority were defensive line and defensive back. Missouri has eight defensive linemen and five defensive backs.
“Out roster was a little out of whack in a couple of areas,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri has multiple senior defensive linemen, but it is unclear who will be leaving after this season and who will be returning with the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Missouri’s class was mostly from Missouri, but the Tigers picked up two commits from Indianapolis in defensive back Daylan Carnell and defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery.
“I’m extremely proud of (linebackers coach) D.J. Smith for being able to go into a state we’ve not really been in,” Drinkwitz said, “and being able to find and build a connection and get those four-star players out of the state of Indiana and bring them to the SEC.”
Here’s a list of all 21 signees from Wednesday.
Name Position EJ Ndoma-Ogar OL Zach Lovett LB Zxaequan Reeves DB Realus George Jr. DL Tyler Macon QB Dominic Lovett WR Gavin McKay TE Davion Sistrunk CB Jonathan Jones DE Arden Walker DE Darius Jackson DB Taj Butts RB
Mekhi Wingo DL Tyler Hibbler S Connor Tollison OL Daniel Robledo DE Dameon Wilson LB Travion Ford DL Ryan Hoerstkamp TE Kyran Montgomery DE Daylan Carnell DB