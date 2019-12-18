Jaylon Carlies
Position: Defensive back, 6-foot-2, 193 pounds.
Hometown: West Orange High School/Winter Garden, Florida.
Notable fact: As a senior, Carlies set the West Orange High School single-season receiving yards record.
Harrison Mevis
Position: Kicker, 6-0, 200.
Hometown: Warsaw Community High School/Warsaw, Indiana.
Notable fact: ESPN has Mevis ranked the No. 2 kicker in the nation for this year’s signing class.
Drake Heismeyer
Position: Offensive lineman, 6-3, 283.
Hometown: Francis Howell High School/St. Charles.
Notable fact: Rivals ranks Heismeyer as the No. 20 overall prospect in the state for this signing class.
Will Norris
Position: Linebacker, 6-1, 220.
Hometown: Rock Bridge High School/Columbia.
Notable fact: Rivals ranks Norris as the No. 18 overall prospect in the state for this signing class.
Tyler Jones
Position: Defensive back, 5-10, 185.
Hometown: West Orange High School/Winter Garden, Florida.
Notable fact: Signing to play at Missouri fulfills a promise Jones made to his mother, Sara, who died after a battle with cancer in January.
Javian Hester
Position: Wide receiver, 6-3, 190.
Hometown: Booker T. Washington High School/Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Notable Fact: ESPN ranks Hester as the nation’s No. 36 wide receiver and the No. 3 overall prospect out of Oklahoma.
Brady Cook
Position: Quarterback, 6-3, 210.
Hometown: Chaminade College Preparatory School/St. Louis.
Notable Fact: Rivals ranks Cook the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the signing class and the No. 10 prospect overall in Missouri.
Elijah Young
Position: Running back, 5-9, 175.
Hometown: South Doyle High School/Knoxville, Tennessee.
Notable Fact: In his senior year, Young posted 2,481 all-purpose yards and was deemed the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.
Jay Maclin
Position: Wide receiver, 5-11, 178.
Hometown: Kirkwood High School/Kirkwood.
Notable Fact: Maclin finished his high school career with 113 catches, totaling 2,029 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Mitchell Walters
Position: Offensive lineman, 6-8, 290.
Hometown: Mehlville High School/St. Louis.
Notable Fact: Rivals ranks Walters as the No. 11 prospect overall in Missouri and the No. 53 offensive tackle in the nation.
Information pulled from mutigers.com.