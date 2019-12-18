Jaylon Carlies

Position: Defensive back, 6-foot-2, 193 pounds.

Hometown: West Orange High School/Winter Garden, Florida.

Notable fact: As a senior, Carlies set the West Orange High School single-season receiving yards record.

Harrison Mevis

Position: Kicker, 6-0, 200.

Hometown: Warsaw Community High School/Warsaw, Indiana.

Notable fact: ESPN has Mevis ranked the No. 2 kicker in the nation for this year’s signing class.

Drake Heismeyer

Position: Offensive lineman, 6-3, 283.

Hometown: Francis Howell High School/St. Charles.

Notable fact: Rivals ranks Heismeyer as the No. 20 overall prospect in the state for this signing class.

Will Norris

Position: Linebacker, 6-1, 220.

Hometown: Rock Bridge High School/Columbia.

Notable fact: Rivals ranks Norris as the No. 18 overall prospect in the state for this signing class.

Tyler Jones

Position: Defensive back, 5-10, 185.

Hometown: West Orange High School/Winter Garden, Florida.

Notable fact: Signing to play at Missouri fulfills a promise Jones made to his mother, Sara, who died after a battle with cancer in January.

Javian Hester

Position: Wide receiver, 6-3, 190.

Hometown: Booker T. Washington High School/Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Notable Fact: ESPN ranks Hester as the nation’s No. 36 wide receiver and the No. 3 overall prospect out of Oklahoma.

Brady Cook

Position: Quarterback, 6-3, 210.

Hometown: Chaminade College Preparatory School/St. Louis.

Notable Fact: Rivals ranks Cook the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the signing class and the No. 10 prospect overall in Missouri.

Elijah Young

Position: Running back, 5-9, 175.

Hometown: South Doyle High School/Knoxville, Tennessee.

Notable Fact: In his senior year, Young posted 2,481 all-purpose yards and was deemed the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

Jay Maclin

Position: Wide receiver, 5-11, 178.

Hometown: Kirkwood High School/Kirkwood.

Notable Fact: Maclin finished his high school career with 113 catches, totaling 2,029 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Mitchell Walters

Position: Offensive lineman, 6-8, 290.

Hometown: Mehlville High School/St. Louis.

Notable Fact: Rivals ranks Walters as the No. 11 prospect overall in Missouri and the No. 53 offensive tackle in the nation.

Information pulled from mutigers.com.

