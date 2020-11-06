Eliah Drinkwitz added another piece to his 2021 recruiting class Friday with transfer offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar.
#NewZou pic.twitter.com/k3dGJj7hNs— EJ Ndoma-Ogar (@IHOP_75) November 6, 2020
Ndoma-Ogar transferred from Oklahoma after opting out of the 2020 season and redshirting after only playing four games in 2019. With the NCAA ruling that players won't lose a year of eligibility in 2020, Ndoma-Ogar will have four years of eligibility with Missouri. Ndoma-Ogar is the 20th recruit in Missouri's 2021 class and its second offensive lineman.
Ndoma-Ogar was a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas, before committing to Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3 lineman and will add depth to a unit that has been decimated with injuries and opt-outs this season. Missouri will play its ninth different offensive lineman of the season against Georgia next week.
Ndoma-Ogar will also have an opportunity for early playing time with the possible departures of senior Case Cook and graduate transfer Mike Maietti. Redshirt junior Larry Borom could also leave for the NFL Draft after a strong start to the season before a lower leg injury sidelined him.