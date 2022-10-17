For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday's Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers' second-to-last road game of the 2022 season.
Missouri enters Columbia, South Carolina, for its third straight Homecoming contest — fourth in five games. The previous Homecoming matchups: at Auburn, at Florida and this upcoming Saturday against Vanderbilt. Like this upcoming Saturday's game versus Vandy, MU-South Carolina will air on the SEC Network.