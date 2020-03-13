Missouri football joined the rest of the sports world Friday.

The Tigers' fourth practice of spring camp was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. but was called off, per the athletic department. After a conference call between Southeastern Conference athletic directors on Friday, the rest of camp was suspended until April 15. The conference suspended all organized team activities including games, practices and meetings. 

All NCAA winter and spring championships were canceled Thursday, while all SEC sporting events are suspended until March 30. 

The NCAA also enacted a dead period Friday that is effective immediately until April 15. During that time, no in-person recruiting is allowed, though text messages and phone calls are still permissible. Teams will not be able to schedule official or unofficial visits during that time. 

