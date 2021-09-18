There was an obvious caveat to anything Missouri did on the field Saturday: It was against Southeast Missouri State. The Redhawks play in the Ohio Valley Conference and were winless entering the game.
So there wasn't much Missouri's defense could do to erase memories of losing a week earlier at Kentucky, but it accomplished, if nothing else, what it hoped to against a lower-quality opponent.
The starters, at least. The Tigers held SEMO scoreless in the first half before being torched for four touchdowns in the second with the backups in the game. SEMO finished with 294 rushing yards, aided by late scores from 18 and 75 yards out.
"You gotta play to a standard, and I thought we did a nice job of playing to the standard that we wanted to do and the way we wanted to play," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "You gotta convert third downs, you gotta stop the run, you gotta get off the field. We were able to do all those things very effectively in the first half."
SEMO quarterback CJ Ogbonna had a passer rating of 67.5, completing seven of 14 passes for 53 yards and a pick. In the first half, when playing against more of Missouri's starters, he was 2-6 for 13 yards.
Ogbanna was also the Redhawks' leading rusher with 96 yards. A week after the Tigers allowed Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to run wild for 206 yards, SEMO starting tailback Geno Hess averaged 3.8 yards per carry, 3.4 in the first half.
"For the first half, we knew we had to stop the run," defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. "That was the most important thing in the game. That was our most important key thing as a unit, and we did that in the first half."
With a defense comprised of second- and third-teamers, the Tigers twice overcommitted on fakes on SEMO's first scoring drive, opening up the field for Ogbonna to rush for nine and roll out on a 16-yard pass.
SEMO scored on its next three possessions as well. Only one of its four touchdown drives took longer than five minutes.
"We were playing true freshmen who literally have not been over on the defensive side of the ball all week because they've been running scout team," Drinkwitz said. "We'd have had a better chance to run SEMO's defense against SEMO's offense right there."
The Tigers began the game with slightly different personnel than the previous two weeks. Cornerback Akayleb Evans got his first start in a Missouri uniform with Ennis Rakestraw injured. On the line, junior Darius Robinson got the start in place of fifth-year senior Kobie Whiteside. Whiteside still saw the field, especially after Robinson injured his leg in the second quarter.
SEMO's quick-passing, option-heavy style meant one of Missouri's main positives from Week 1, the pass rush, wasn't featured much. Redshirt freshman Johnny Walker Jr. recorded the Tigers' only sack, and the first of his career in the second quarter, wrapping up Ogbanna for a three-yard loss.
Missouri will face a much better offense next week, going on the road to face a Boston College team that beat Temple 28-3 on Saturday.
Kentucky was a test for Missouri; it failed. This week wasn't a test. A lackluster performance, even if it ended in a win, would have been more reason for concern for defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. But the Tigers did what they were supposed to against a subpar opponent, and now the defense can go into Boston College having at least washed the bad taste from its collective mouth.
"It shows what we can do as a defense," McGuire said. "We know what we can do. Obviously past couple weeks we've had some loopholes and we haven't been executing as much as we should, and what we did today showed what we can do as a defense."