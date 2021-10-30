NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri, it turns out, needed some divine intervention.
Connor Bazelak’s day had not been going his way. With four seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, he’d thrown a game-altering interception and accounted for just 171 yards of total offense as the Tigers trailed by four. The offensive line did its job, giving the quarterback the time required for a chuck-and-pray pass to the back right corner of the end zone.
The ball dropped from the sky right on top of the tallest person in a mosh pit of bodies. Keke Chism emerged with it and later described the play like a "movie moment." It took a Hail Mary, but something had finally gone Missouri’s way — and it turned out to be an important slice of luck.
Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 37-28 to rise up off the ocean floor, but even this win was a little like putting a Band-Aid on a shark bite.
"I'm just more happy about the team," Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel said. ... "Wins are very hard to get at this level. So, to be able to see us rally and keep fighting for one another and come out with the victory on the road is something we haven't been really good at recently."
But it was never supposed to be this difficult.
Missouri (4-4, 1-3) and Vanderbilt sat in the cellar of the SEC East entering their matchup. They were the only two teams left in the league without a conference win. Something had to give, but it only did so after plenty of sweat and teeth-chattering.
Missouri knows where its biggest strength is — at running back with Tyler Badie.
Chism called Badie a "true baller."
Eliah Drinkwitz said he's "the engine that drives us."
Badie ended the game with two scores to add to his growing tally on the season. He touched the ball 39 times and recorded 294 yards of total offense, including 254 yards on the ground.
But the same issues that have plagued Missouri since the beginning of SEC play — run defense and turnovers — continued to do so.
The only area highlighted by Drinkwitz as a cause for concern that appeared to be fixed against the Commodores — slow starts — was undone by the others.
The Tigers started brightly. Harrison Mevis hit a 46-yard field goal on their opening drive after Bazelak passed 4 yards to Tauskie Dove, 9 yards to Barrett Banister, 25 yards to Keke Chism and Tyler Badie ran it for six more to march it 44 yards in the opening four plays.
Vandy (2-7, 0-5 SEC) went three-and-out, and the Tigers truly turned it on through Badie. He featured seven times in an eight-play touchdown drive, taking the ball 53 of the necessary 59 yards to do so.
"I didn't even know that happened," Badie said. "I just try to be there for my teammates. Whenever they need me, you know, I just know they can count on me, and that's what I tell them all the time."
And then, as if there had never been any issues beginning matches at all, walk-on defensive back Stephen Benson charged down a punt for a block and Missouri recovered on the Vanderbilt 15-yard line.
But then the trouble started. The common curses resurfaced.
First it was a turnover.
Bazelak, who limped off injured with less than seven minutes in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Tyler Macon, only threw one INT. But it was enough to hand Vanderbilt a much-needed lifeline back into the game.
Bazelak, who ended the game with 218 yards on 22-of-28 passing before going off injured, was picked on the goal line two plays after Benson’s blocked punt. It handed the ball back over to the Commodores, who had only mustered six yards of total offense up until then. Three plays later, the ‘Dores were on the scoreboard.
They got there because of Missouri’s rush defense.
Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith ran 11 yards on the first snap, and then quarterback Mike Wright ran it 69 more. The holes were back — back with a bang — and Vanderbilt scored on its first play from inside the Missouri half.
Then, in their next possession, the Commodores went 84 yards in 13 plays to take the lead. Twelve of the plays on that drive were runs. Vanderbilt’s third touchdown of the game was set up on a 70-yard rush from Wright, who started at quarterback in front of the injured Ken Seals.
"Any time the quarterback runs in a six-man box, you've got to fit it perfect or they're plus-one on you with the tail back lead blocking," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously we've got to be able to knock it down."
But the dramatic end to the first half — one that Badie said Missouri definitely needed — altered the course of the game, again.
Vanderbilt came out flat, managing just 97 yards of offense in the third quarter.
Badie did not. He ran one home from 15 yards to extend Missouri’s lead to two, and give it the breathing space it needed.
Vandy responded with touchdowns to Gavin Schoenwald and Johnson on either end of a pair of Mevis field goals. Macon iced the game with a 2-yard run — his first touchdown in an SEC game — which put the Commodores two scores down with 2:29 remaining in the game.
The Chism touchdown turned out to be a turning point in an otherwise flat performance, barring the efforts of two players: Badie and Mevis.
Mevis was, like he has been all season, flawless. He made field goals from 32, 46 and 52 yards, and all four of his PAT attempts. Drinkwitz described his performance as, "incredible."
Badie did what Badie often does.
But Vanderbilt, which only managed 9 yards on the ground against Mississippi last Saturday, punished Missouri for 258 rushing yards.
It was a win — a first win against SEC opposition — but that’s the only thing that changed.
It’s still the same old Missouri, with the same old problems.