NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri, it turns out, needed some divine intervention.
Connor Bazelak’s day had not been going his way. With four seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, he’d thrown a game-altering interception and accounted for just 171 yards of total offense as the Tigers trailed by four. The offensive line did its job, giving the quarterback the time required for a chuck-and-pray pass to the back right corner of the end zone.
The ball dropped from the sky right on top of the tallest person in a mosh pit of bodies. Keke Chism emerged with it. It took a Hail Mary, but something had finally gone Missouri’s way — and it turned out to be an important slice of luck.
Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 37-28 to rise up off the ocean floor, but even this win was a little like putting a Band-Aid on a shark bite.
It was never supposed to be this difficult.
Missouri (4-4, 1-3) and Vanderbilt sat on the cellar of the SEC East entering their matchup Saturday in Nashville. They were the only two teams left in the league without a conference win. That had to give, but it only did so after plenty of sweat and teeth-chattering.
The same issues that have plagued Missouri since the beginning of SEC play — run defense and turnovers — continued to do so.
The only area highlighted by Eliah Drinkwitz as a cause for concern that appeared to be fixed against the Commodores — slow starts — was undone by the others.
The Tigers started brightly. Harrison Mevis hit a 46-yard field goal on their opening drive after Bazelak passed 4 yards to Tauskie Dove, 9 yards to Barrett Banister, 25 yards to Keke Chism and Tyler Badie ran it for six more to march it 44 yards in the opening four plays.
Vandy (2-7, 0-5 SEC) went three-and-out, and the Tigers truly turned it on through Badie. He featured seven times in an eight-play touchdown drive, taking the ball 53 of the necessary 59 yards to do so.
And then, as if there had never been any issues beginning matches at all, walk-on defensive back Stephen Benson charged down a punt for a block and Missouri recovered on the Vanderbilt 15-yard line.
But then the trouble started. The common curses resurfaced.
First it was a turnover.
Bazelak, who limped off injured with less than seven minutes in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Tyler Macon, only threw one INT. But it was enough to hand Vanderbilt a much-needed lifeline back into the game.
The quarterback was picked on the goal line two plays after Benson’s blocked punt to hand the ball back over to the Commodores, who had only mustered six yards of total offense up until then. Three plays later, the ‘Dores were on the scoreboard.
They got there because of Missouri’s rush defense.
Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith ran 11 yards on the first snap, and then quarterback Mike Wright ran it 69 more. The holes were back — back with a bang — and Vanderbilt scored on its first play from inside the Missouri half.
Then, in their next possession, the Commodores went 84 yards in 13 plays to take the lead. Twelve of the plays on that drive were runs. Vanderbilt’s third touchdown of the game was set up on a 70-yard rush from Wright, who started at quarterback in front of the injured Ken Seals.
But the dramatic end to the first half altered the course of the game, again.
Vanderbilt came out flat — it managed just 97 yards of offense in the third quarter.
Badie did not. He ran one home from 15 yards to extend Missouri’s lead to two, and give it the breathing space it needed.
Vandy responded with touchdowns to Gavin Schoenwald and Johnson on either end of a pair of Mevis field goals. Macon iced the game with a 2-yard run — his first touchdown in an SEC game — which put the Commodores two scores down with 2:29 remaining in the game.
The Chism touchdown turned out to be a turning point in an otherwise flat performance, barring the efforts of two players: Badie and Mevis.
Bazelak ended the game with 218 yards and one interception on 22 of 28 passing before going off injured.
Vanderbilt, which only managed nine yards on the ground against Mississippi last Saturday, punished Missouri for 258 yards rushing yards.
Badie ended the game with two more scores to add to his growing tally. He recorded 294 yards of total offense.
Mevis was, like he has been all season, flawless. He made field goals from 32, 46 and 52 yards, and all four of his PAT attempts.
It was a win — a first win against SEC opposition — but that’s the only thing that changed. It’s still the same old Missouri, with the same old problems.