Daniel Parker Jr. looks to the field

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., right, looks to the field Oct. 19 against Vanderbiltat Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Parker was arrested for not appearing in court over a speeding ticket.

 Daniel Shular/Missourian

Missouri senior tight end Daniel Parker, Jr. was arrested Wednesday afternoon for failure to appear in court over a speeding ticket from 2020.

Parker was booked into the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 3:08 p.m., per the county’s website. He left after posting a $232 bond.

Parker, a 2018 recruit out of Blue Springs High School, converted to tight end from defensive line during training camp his freshman year. He has been used primarily as a blocker the last few seasons, but has 29 career receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

He was on the All-SEC freshman team in 2018.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

