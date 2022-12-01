Class of 2023 recruit Jordon Harris told the Missourian he will visit Missouri's campus between Dec. 15-18. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end has a 7-1 wingspan.
The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product received an offer from Missouri during his Oct. 23 visit for the MU-Vanderbilt game, meeting with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.
Harris' top two came down to Missouri and Vanderbilt — the lone Power Five offers he currently holds. But of the two, he has only visited Missouri, but also has visited Group of Five schools Arkansas State and Tulsa.
"(The) Mizzou atmosphere was fire," Harris said. "They had a lot of fans. I think about the same amount they had when they played Georgia."
Harris made a visit to Tulsa with a friend, leaving lukewarm on the program.
"(A program) can set itself apart from meeting the professors, individual players to see their attitude off the field, and (the) overall view of campus," Harris said.
Harris is likely destined to be a tight end, but he also played defensive end at Pine Bluff. Interior defensive line coach Al Davis — who Harris also said he talked with — played at Arkansas, working for the program while also coaching at Fayetteville High School
Recent offers
Missouri offered former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius on Tuesday. The 6-5, 310-pound right tackle started all 11 games for the Rams in 2022, earning First Team All-NCAA Football honors.
The Tigers were the first offer Cornelius announced, with Virginia, Washington State, Kansas, West Virginia, Nebraska, Louisville, Syracuse, Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn and South Carolina following.
South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. also received an offer from MU on Thursday. The sophomore reeled in 37 receptions for 551 yards and three touchdowns this season. Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh have also offered Horn.
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom — who visited Nov. 25 for the Arkansas game — announced his offer Wednesday. The Springfield product holds offers from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, too.
Who is on Missouri's radar?
The college football transfer portal opens Dec. 5. While players like Cornelius and Horn announced offers, there are most certainly more planned transfers on Missouri's radar.
Drinkwitz followed these players on Twitter: center Jake Renfro (Cincinnati), linebacker Demetrius Knight II (Georgia Tech), running back James Jointer Jr. (Arkansas), defensive end Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M), cornerbacks Jonquis Hardaway (Cincinnati) and Avery Helm (Florida) and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (Oklahoma).
Decommit of note
Three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce decommitted from Wisconsin on Sunday. The class of 2023 recruit received an offer from Missouri on March 12, but Michigan appears to be the favorite to sign him.
Awards
Rock Bridge received Central Missouri Activities Conference honors, head coach Matt Perkins announced Wednesday. Three of those players — kicker Joey Scardina, punter Daniel Hull and quarterback Sam Kaiser — visited Missouri in the latter half of the season.
Scardina was named to the First Team All-Conference team and also was named Special Teams Player of the Year. Hull was also named First Team All-Conference, and Kaiser earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.