Class of 2023 recruit Jordon Harris told the Missourian he will visit Missouri's campus between Dec. 15-18. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end has a 7-1 wingspan.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product received an offer from Missouri during his Oct. 23 visit for the MU-Vanderbilt game, meeting with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022

