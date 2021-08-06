All five of the offensive linemen listed as starters on Missouri’s final 2020 depth chart are back this fall. Case Cook and Michael Maietti each exercised their extra years of eligibility brought on by the pandemic. Xavier Delgado, Javon Foster and Zeke Powell all had time remaining regardless of circumstance.
That list doesn’t tell the whole story of the Tigers’ O-line, though. It doesn’t include Larry Borom, who opted out of the final game — the Music City Bowl, which ended up getting canceled because of COVID-19 issues — is now on the Chicago Bears. Hyrin White is also absent from it, having missed the season with a shoulder injury.
White is back and in the mix for playing time this year, as are transfers Connor Wood and EJ Ndoma-Ogar. Any combination of players — in any order — could be the quintet that starts the season against Central Michigan. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz wants every lineman to be comfortable at every spot on the line, allowing him to send out the best five regardless of position.
“If somebody gets injured, you get your five best players on the field instead of your second right tackle, maybe your tenth-best player,” he said. “So you gotta be able to have people play multiple positions.”
Those five, Cook said, will be determined by performances over the next 24 practices, nothing else. Granted, it’s hard to imagine a scenario barring injury where the preseason All-SEC selection Maietti or returning captain Cook won’t be in the starting lineup, but the setup does keep things competitive within the position room.
The possibility of anyone playing anywhere means anyone can take a job and bump someone else down in the depth chart. To use Drinkwitz’s right tackle example again, the backup tackle isn’t the only player who can take the starter’s job. Anyone not already in the lineup could potentially do it. It also takes more preparation. Each player effectively has to learn the playbook five times over to know what every position does on every play.
“We all hold each other accountable,” Powell said. “When one of us slacks, we tell each other. When one of us is slacking out there on the field we tell each other ‘Hey, we can’t do that.’ All of us have taken a step forward, and especially the younger guys. We feel like we have a lot more depth this year because we have a lot more confidence in the ones that’s coming up behind whoever the starting five may be.”
It’s also a group that collectively takes pride in its role within the offense. Drinkwitz brought two linemen — Cook and defensive tackle Akial Byers — with him to SEC Media Days in July because of how important line play is to him. Everything begins in the trenches, and that includes setting the tone at practice. Drinkwitz and position coach Marcus Johnson work the line harder than other groups because it has to be the toughest on the field. They call out linemen that have their heads down, showing fatigue or weakness. The line is the focal point of the offense, and consequently has to lead by example.
For all the shuffling, Maietti will still likely be the unit’s linchpin at center, where he played every game for the past three years: at Missouri in 2020, and at Rutgers the previous two. Drinkwitz openly lobbied for the graduate student to use his extra season of eligibility toward the end 2020.
Maietti announced Dec. 29 he would return for another year.
“Mike’s a great guy, a great person, and he’s a great player too,” Cook said. “So having him and his experience come back, especially me playing right next to him, it’s been great, so looking forward to seeing how much better he can get this year as well as us as a unit.”