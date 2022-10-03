Missouri announced Monday that it will face Memphis at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 2023.
The game was originally scheduled as a true road game for Missouri, to be played at Memphis' Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
"The St. Louis region is a key market for us in recruiting, fan engagement and corporate support, and we are looking forward to playing in The Dome next fall," athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a press release. "Finding a unique way to hold events in the city has been a priority for Mizzou Athletics."
The Memphis game is part of a new partnership between MU athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission called the "Mizzou to the Lou Series." The partnership plans on hosting multiple Missouri sporting events in the St. Louis area during the 2023-24 school year.
"This partnership is one of the many ways Mizzou is strengthening its commitment to the Missourians we serve as our state's flagship institution," University of Missouri and UM System president Mun Choi said.
Memphis is significantly less pleased at the idea of playing at The Dome.
"To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis," vice president and athletic director Laird Veatch said. "However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall."
