MU to face Memphis in St. Louis

Missouri pushes through the defensive line of Memphis first down in the fourth quarter in October 2018 against Memphis on Faurot Field. MU announced Monday that its 2023 game against Memphis will be played in St. Louis.

 Jason Vance

Missouri announced Monday that it will face Memphis at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 2023.

The game was originally scheduled as a true road game for Missouri, to be played at Memphis' Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you