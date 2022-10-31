Missouri's defensive line lines up against Tennessee (copy)

Missouri’s defensive line lines up against Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers and Volunteers are set to face off at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

 Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian

Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

