Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday.
The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Tennessee comes into its game against No. 1 Georgia this week tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the country in the AP Top 25. The Volunteers received 18 first-place votes. If Tennessee goes into Athens, Georgia, and beats the Bulldogs this week, it will almost certainly be No. 1 heading into its matchup with Missouri.
Tennessee’s coach, former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, runs the No. 1 offense in the country both in terms of yards and points. The Volunteers average 49.4 points per game and 553 yards.
The offense is led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt leads the SEC in receiving yards with 907 and touchdowns with 14. The next-highest number in each of those categories is 664 and eight, respectively.
The Tigers’ defense is likely to face its toughest test of the season in Knoxville.
Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56
