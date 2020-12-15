With the early signing period beginning Wednesday, the regular-season finale against Mississippi State on Saturday and a potential bowl game later this season, coach Eliah Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday to not get him too excited.
Missouri will welcome a batch of new players Wednesday as they sign their national letters of intent. Before then, Drinkwitz will make phone calls to the players and families to “make sure everything’s good.” He also said he will poke around and make sure players who are committed elsewhere are still set in stone.
“There’s always nerves; it’s ‘flipmas’ season, as one coach says,” Drinkwitz said. “We feel pretty good about the number we’re at. We’re trying to close on one or two more. If we get them, great. But if we don’t, then we’ll have a couple of spots for the next February signing class. I know this class has been with us. They’ve gone through unprecedented recruiting. I think they’re going to be another big piece of the puzzle we’re trying to build here.”
Even though he’s focused on Saturday for now, he recognized the struggle the recruiting class of 2021 has gone through this year because of COVID-19.
“We will certainly have a lot of energy and excitement for them, but we can’t lose sight of the No. 1 goal, which is to win Saturday,” Drinkwitz said.
Against Mississippi State, Missouri’s injury report will be extensive. Safety Tyree Gillespie, wide receiver Micah Wilson, defensive back Ishmael Burdine and cornerback Jarvis Ware are all out this week. Receiver Jalen Knox will be questionable and “pretty much the whole” defensive line will be questionable this week.
Drinkwitz said he probably won’t know until Wednesday which members of the defensive line will be ready to play. Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Markell Utsey, Chris Turner are all included in that group.
Missouri did not have any COVID-19 issues this week and will have 56 scholarship players available. Quarterback Shawn Robinson will be available again Saturday after contributing against Georgia on special teams. He switched to No. 12 in the middle of the season, Drinkwitz announced.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of that young man,” Drinkwitz said. “I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t play quite a bit this week. We’ve only got a certain amount of scholarships, and that sucker has given us everything he’s got. Ideal teammate. His parents have done an excellent, unbelievable job raising that young man, and the character and fight and toughness that he’s shown in the face of adversity — tremendous.”