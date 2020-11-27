Missouri had some more schedule shuffling Friday when the Southeastern Conference announced a revised schedule. Instead of traveling to Starkville for a game against Mississippi State on Dec. 5, Missouri will host Arkansas after the Battle Line Rivalry was postponed.
Missour and Arkansas were origionally scheduled to play Nov. 28, but because of postitive COVID tests and contact tracing at Arkansas the game had to be postponed. Now it'll take the spot of the Tiger's game versus Mississippi State and that game is now postponed without a set date. The schedule changes are reliant on no postponements this weekend. Missouri is set to play Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.
"The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion."
Fans can use their 'Game 5' parking passes and tickets for the Arkansas game.
Now, Missouri wll have two opponents, Mississippi State and Georgia, with open dates on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. It's unclear which team will play Missouri on what date or if the game will be played. Missouri and Vanderbllt will both likely be out of contention for the SEC title game and Georgia has an uphill battle to catch Florida in the SEC East.