Missouri fans can now mark their 2022 calendars with the full slate of Tiger football games with the release of the Southeastern Conference schedule dates Tuesday.
After non-conference games against Middle Tennessee, Kansas State, and Abilene Christian, MU will open conference play against SEC West opponent Auburn on Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The two Tiger teams last met in 2017, their only regular-season game, when Auburn beat MU 51-14. It was the third meeting between the programs. They first met in 1973 at the Sun Bowl and then again in 2013 in the SEC Championship game.
Missouri's SEC home opener will be against Georgia on Oct. 1. It's the earliest in the season the Tigers and Bulldogs have met since 2018, when the two met in September.
The Tigers will then head to Florida for Week 6 and host Vanderbilt in Week 8. In Week 9, MU will travel to South Carolina and then return home to host Kentucky. Its last road game will be at Tennessee. Missouri's rivalry game against Arkansas is currently scheduled for Nov. 26, but will likely be moved to Nov. 25.
Missouri's full 2022 schedule:
Sept. 3 at Middle Tennessee
Sept. 10 at Kansas State
Sept. 17 vs. Abilene Christian
Sept. 24 at Auburn
Oct. 1 vs. Georgia
Oct. 8 at Florida
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 29 at South Carolina
Nov. 5 vs. Kentucky
Nov. 12 at Tennessee
Nov. 19 vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 26 vs. Arkansas (likely Nov. 25)