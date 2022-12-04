Syracuse Wake Forest Football (copy)

Wake Forest players take the field before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Chuck Burton - freelancer, FR171712 AP

After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports officially broke news of the matchup early Saturday afternoon followed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Missouri confirmed the reports shortly after.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

