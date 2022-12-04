After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports officially broke news of the matchup early Saturday afternoon followed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Missouri confirmed the reports shortly after.
Missouri sat at 2-4 and without a Southeastern Conference win going into is bye week in mid-October. It was 4-6 needing to win its final two regular season game to clinch bowl eligibility. The Tigers took care of business and punched their ticket with a 29-27 win against Arkansas at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 25.
The past nine days since Missouri's game against Arkansas didn't go by without any drama. On Dec. 2, McMurphy reported that the Tigers "didn't want to play Kansas" in a potential AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup, which the Missouri Football Twitter account as well as coach Eli Drinkwitz came out publicly and refuted.
Wake Forest finished its season 7-5, but just 3-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Demon Deacon's nearly upset Clemson on Sept. 24, but fell to the Tigers 51-45 in overtime. Wake Forest lost to Duke 34-31 in its final regular season game on Nov. 26.
Demon Deacon's quarterback quarterback Sam Hartman finished with 3,421 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He had five receivers surpass 500 receiving yards, led by A.T. Perry who finished with 980 yards and 11 touchdowns. Linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. led Wake Forest's defense with 106 total tackles.
Missouri will be without the handful of players who intend to enter the transfer portal, which likely includes star receiver Dominic Lovett. Linebacker Martez Manuel, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last week, said he won't play in the bowl game while Isaiah McGuire, who also declared for the NFL Draft, hasn't yet announced his intention.
The Tigers have qualified for a bowl game in five of their last six seasons, but haven't won a postseason game since beating Minnesota in the 2014 Citrus Bowl, coincidentally also the last time they played a bowl game in Florida. Missouri hopes to put an end to its three-game bowl losing skid against the Demon Decons on Dec. 23.