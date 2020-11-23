Missouri football will have another game moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers’ game against Arkansas was postponed because of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantines within the Arkansas program, the Southeastern Conference and Missouri announced Monday.
Missouri will instead play Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium as a makeup for its game scheduled for Oct. 17. That game was postponed because of a COVID outbreak within the Vanderbilt program. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
There were no COVID reasons for the postponement of Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee this weekend. Instead, the game was postponed to facilitate the rescheduling of Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt, the league said Monday.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
The mechanism used to reschedule this weekend’s game was put into place Nov. 13 by the league office. It made it possible for teams to play each other if their respective games were postponed or canceled. The deadline to make those decisions is at the end of Monday each week.
After Saturday’s game versus the Commodores, Missouri plays at Mississippi State on Dec. 5 and then has two open dates, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, to play Arkansas and Georgia. Neither of those games has been scheduled.
Missouri has asked fans to bring their tickets and parking passes for “Game 2” or the Vanderbilt game first scheduled for Oct. 17, rescheduled for Dec. 12 and then Nov. 28 to the game. Tickets for the Arkansas game will be valid whenever the game is rescheduled.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday that the team continued to struggle with numbers this weekend after playing with 56 scholarship players against LSU on Saturday. The team was tested Sunday before results today caused the game to be moved.
{span}”Coach Sam Pitman and I are disappointed that we could not find a viable path for our student-athletes to safely compete at Missouri this weekend,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yuracheck said in a news release. “We will use this week as an opportunity to get healthy again and we look forward to playing Alabama and Missouri to end this season.”{/span}
{span}Missouri has yet to release a statement. The Tigers are dealing with an issue of numbers on their end, playing under the SEC’s 53-player threshold in Saturday’s win over South Carolina.{/span}
{span}Missouri is also close to the positional thresholds. The Tigers’ game against Georgia had to be postponed because of a lack of numbers on the defensive line. Walk-on Cannon York started and played a handful of snaps Saturday because of injuries. On the offensive line, Missouri only has eight scholarship lineman which is only one over the threshold of seven.{/span}
{span}A team also needs at least one quarterback as well, but those thresholds are only guidelines. A team can decide to play if under those thresholds.{/span}
“That’s a I-AA roster right now, and our guys are fighting and giving everything they’ve got,” Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s game.