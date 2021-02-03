Missouri football will move one step closer to starting construction on its proposed new indoor practice facility on Thursday as it requests approval from the UM System Board of Curators to hire an architect and engineering firm, according to agenda notes for the meeting.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported Missouri's plan to make the request.
The total budget for the project is $31,680,000. MU expects the costs to be covered primarily through philanthropy — two $10 million gifts have already been donated anonymously for the project — but will also present a funding plan during the request for project approval.
After conducting a feasibility study in January, the selected location for the indoor practice facility will be adjacent to the Mizzou Football Facility, also known as the South End Zone, replacing the C parking lot. The location allows the outdoor practice fields at Devine Pavilion to remain intact.
Besides a full-length practice field, the 86,400-square foot facility will include restrooms, exam spaces, and storage. The site will allow for easy access to the training and locker rooms within the Mizzou Football Facility, and will also connect to Memorial Stadium's upper mezzanine with a viewing area and restrooms for fans on gameday.
Missouri is recommending architectural firm HOK, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri for the project.
A design and construction schedule created during MU's feasibility study outlined an 18-month construction plan. The funding plan and project approval are expected to be finalized by the Board of Curators by May 2021.