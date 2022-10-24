Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs past Martez Manuel (copy)

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs past Martez Manuel on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The Tigers and Wildcats will face off at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The game will be aired on SEC Network.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

Pending the result of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina on Oct. 29, the Tigers could be fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game against the Wildcats. Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5, while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.

  Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian.

