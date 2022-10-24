Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.
Pending the result of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina on Oct. 29, the Tigers could be fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game against the Wildcats. Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5, while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.
Missouri has struggled against the Wildcats since the Tigers won their first three matchups as conference foes. Kentucky won five straight from 2015 to 2019, a streak Missouri broke in 2020 but Mark Stoops and company restarted in 2021.
Last year, Kentucky started the Week 2 game with a 64-yard Wan’Dale Robinson run on the second play of the game. The game served as a major red flag for what Missouri’s run defense would be for most of the season, as Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez ran 27 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 win.
Kentucky has Rodriguez back, as well as its quarterback, Will Levis. Levis returned after a week’s absence due to injury last week against Mississippi State, leading the team to a 27-17 win.
The Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 7 by the AP Poll this season, back in Week 5. Losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina dropped them to the late teens.