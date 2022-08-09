Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove was named on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced in a news release Tuesday.

The award “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity,” per an MU athletics release.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

