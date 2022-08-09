Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove was named on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced in a news release Tuesday.
The award “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity,” per an MU athletics release.
All candidates for the award must either be from Texas, have played high school football in Lone Star state or attend junior college or a four-year college there. Dove is from Denton, Texas.
The senior played in all 13 games for the Tigers last season, totaling 38 receptions for 576 yards but no touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Past winners of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award include then-Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in 2020, and then-Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in 2019.
Mevis named as top draft prospect by Pro Football Network
Pro Football Network named Missouri's Harrison Mevis as the top kicking prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.
The junior has three years of eligibility remaining, but would be eligible for selection in next year's draft.
Mevis has made 40 of his 45 field-goal attempts during his Missouri career and has never missed on 69 PAT attempts. He has been a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award in back-to-back seasons.