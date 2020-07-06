Freshman wide receiver Khmari Thompson (copy)

Freshman wide receiver Khmari Thompson, 1, runs through a drill during football camp Aug. 16, 2018, in Columbia at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex. Thompson announced he entered the transfer portal via Twitter on Monday.

 India Garrish/Missourian

Missouri wide receiver Khmari Thompson announced via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Thompson spent two seasons with the Tigers and did not have any receptions. He redshirted in his first year after playing in three games and did not appear in any action last year. He also competed and ran with the Missouri track and field team in the offseason.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, product was a 3-star prospect and initially chose Missouri over offers from Kansas State and Purdue, among others, in 2017.

