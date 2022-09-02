Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a "beautiful fall camp." But around the locker room and staff, Drinkwitz was proud for how his team responded in response to losing Luper's contributions.
"Specifically Curtis, Coach Luper," Drinkwitz said. referencing Missouri's running backs coach and Chance Luper's father. "To have your son in the hospital and still show up and coach says a lot about him as a person."
Drinkwitz understood Curtis Luper wasn't fully there Thursday night but was pleased to take home a win for him and his son. Starting quarterback Brady Cook — who is roommates with Chance Luper — was choked up at the postgame press conference when asked about his teammate's status.
"He's my best friend," Cook said. "We were really looking forward to tonight, being out there together. And obviously he couldn't be out there. So that was really upsetting."
Chance is receiving treatment from MU Health Care and is expected to recover in the coming weeks.
Abraham first quarterback off the bench
With the lead building in the second half, Drinkwitz turned to graduate transfer Jack Abraham in the fourth quarter. Abraham completed 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards.
"Boy, (Abraham) looked good didn't he?" Drinkwitz said. "I thought that was some good stuff that he was able to go out there and execute the offense and lead us on a scoring drive and manage the game."
Rakestraw rolled his ankle
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw rolled his ankle Thursday, leading to less playing time in the second half. The sophomore isn't expected to miss time with more than a week between Thursday and Missouri's next contest Sept. 10 at Kansas State.