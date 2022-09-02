Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a "beautiful fall camp." But around the locker room and staff, Drinkwitz was proud for how his team responded in response to losing Luper's contributions.

