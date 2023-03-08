Jake Garcia stands behind Mekhi Miller (10)

Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia stands behind wide receiver Mekhi Miller (10) during a drill Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. 

 Aidan Boyd/Missourian

From the moment Kirby Moore's hiring was made official in January, Missouri football's offensive identity began to shift. 

The former Fresno State offensive coordinator coached a potent Bulldogs passing offense in 2022 that stretched the field, averaging more than 270 passing yards per game. The 31-year-old Moore is looking to implement the same explosive passing attack with the Tigers.

  MU Football reporter studying sports journalism.

