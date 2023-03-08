From the moment Kirby Moore's hiring was made official in January, Missouri football's offensive identity began to shift.
The former Fresno State offensive coordinator coached a potent Bulldogs passing offense in 2022 that stretched the field, averaging more than 270 passing yards per game. The 31-year-old Moore is looking to implement the same explosive passing attack with the Tigers.
The focus this offseason has largely centered on quarterback injuries to incumbent starter Brady Cook and freshman Sam Horn, as well as the entrance of Miami transfer Jake Garcia. When Moore spoke to reporters Wednesday, however, he was just as enthusiastic about those catching the passes this year as he was those throwing them.
Missouri returns several receivers from last season but is without leading receiver Dominic Lovett and veterans Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove.
"I think the receiver group is in a really good spot," Moore said when asked about the personnel losses.
One of many young returners at the position is freshman Luther Burden, who finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Lovett and Banister. After working on the outside in 2022, Burden is sliding into Lovett's position in the slot, where Moore feels he can make an impact.
"It's been a good transition for (Burden) moving to the slot," Moore said. "He (will have) some really good matchups out there."
The Missouri offensive coordinator said in the short time he's seen Burden work, he's noticed an improvement in his route running, which has made things easier on the quarterback. Moore feels Burden's growth, combined with his natural athleticism and shiftiness, make him dangerous in the slot.
Mekhi Miller is another freshman likely to contribute due to his ability to play all over the offense.
The Overland Park, Kansas, native appeared in all 13 of MU's games this past season, primarily as a special teams contributor. But Miller began taking more offensive snaps as the season progressed, most notably making a crucial third-down catch late in the fourth quarter of MU's 29-27 win over Arkansas.
"We don't get to a bowl game if not for that catch," receivers coach Jacob Peeler said.
Peeler excitedly noted how far the freshman has come since his first spring camp this time a year ago as a "wide-eyed" newcomer.
"(Miller) has a year of experience but also just a knowledge base and understanding of how to play multiple positions," Peeler said. "I'm really excited about his growth."
In terms of new additions, inbound transfers Theo Wease Jr. from Oklahoma and Dannis Jackson from Ole Miss add the missing-experience piece to the receiver puzzle. The two pass catchers bring a combined seven seasons of Power Five experience, a factor Peeler said will play a major role.
On Wease, Peeler noted how the 6-foot-2 receiver brings an element of size and length that's otherwise missing from the offense.
"In this league, you look for a guy that's long (and) has the ability to take the top off (the defense) and put stress on safeties," Peeler said.
Tight ends finding a place in the passing game
In order to make Moore's well-rounded passing attack a reality, the coordinator noted the need to involve tight ends and tailbacks. In 2022, MU's tight ends recorded just 10 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Erik Link referred to his unit as "extremely inexperienced" in 2022 and feels they will improve simply due to having more games under their belts.
"There weren't a lot of game reps played by really anybody in that group, so I think we learned a lot last year and were able to identify specific areas we can improve on," Link said.
Link described his entire group as hungry and said that they aren't trying to "reinvent the wheel" but continue to develop and improve on fundamentals.
Tyler Stephens, a Buffalo transfer, has stood out thus far in spring camp according to Link. The coach also mentioned redshirt freshman Max Whisner, who appeared only once in 2022 — during the Tigers' game against New Mexico State.
"You can tell he's really developed and that he really spent his redshirt season working hard. He's hungry," Link said.