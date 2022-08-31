Missouri opens its season Thursday night against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field, where the Tigers are 20-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s first game and four others around the SEC.
Kenny Van Doren
Excluding the 2020 season, Missouri had played out a good record in nonconference play. But as Louisiana Tech enters Faurot Field on Thursday, there are a series of unknowns that may leave the game close after the first quarter.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker praised the experienced coaching staff the Bulldogs pieced together, but as a new quarterback, a new offensive play sheet and a new defensive alignment, the Tigers have resorted to film from a combination of Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin — where head coach Sonny Cumbie and defensive coordinator Scott Power were last season.
An air raid offense manned by transfer quarterback Matthew Downing could break through revamped secondary, but on the other hand, Baker’s new defense with the star position could catch the unproven Downing in only his second collegiate start.
Although Tre Harris and Smoke Harris headline a toolsy offense for Louisiana Tech, depth will hold the Bulldogs back from downing the Tigers. With six receivers mixing on Missouri’s side, Brady Cook will have multiple, fresh targets to find.
The running back position will be one to watch, though. Without a designated starter, Cody Schrader, Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young will rotate at a position heavily run by Tyler Badie last season. Peat has experience, but from Drinkwitz’s eyes, many will be surprised by the consistency the Division-II transfer Schrader will bring Thursday.
Missouri’s depth will carry it to a two-score win in the season opener. While Louisiana Tech enters with nothing to lose, its rebuilt offense and new coaching staff can still offer a strong test to the start of the year.
Missouri 35, Louisiana Tech 24
Kyle Pinnell
Maybe it’s just recency bias, but there are so many games in Missouri’s nonconference schedule that remind me of last year and I can see them playing out similarly. Thursday’s game feels just like last year’s home opener against Central Michigan, which the Tigers won 34-24, while even the upcoming trip to play Kansas State gives me flashbacks to coach Eli Drinkwitz’s team falling in overtime to Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
There will be a feeling out process, especially considering it’s quarterback Brady Cook’s first start at Faurot Field, but the Tigers have plenty of weapons to play with all over their attack. I’m excited to see whether the wide receiver room can live up to the hype it has generated so far and I’m sure those in attendance are hoping to see something spectacular from five-star receiver Luther Burden. In the backfield, Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat is banged up, which means several snaps for Cody Schrader, who Drinkwitz and his staff are high on, too.
All of that is to say the offense likely won’t be an issue. The intrigue comes when looking at Missouri’s defense under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Leading up to the game, Baker discussed forcing pressure in the backfield and finding turnovers. What does that look like and how will the Tigers fare implementing a new (to them) star position? Those are some questions I hope are at least partially answered come Thursday night.
Louisiana Tech isn’t a sacrificial lamb for Missouri to kick its 2022 season off with a bang. It provides a solid test and has given SEC teams fits in the recent past (see: Mississippi State 35, Louisiana State 34). Still, I believe the Tigers have enough talent to edge out the Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon and expect the offense to put on a show.
Missouri 35, Louisiana Tech 17
Jack Soble
Like many have noted, this shouldn’t be a cakewalk for Missouri, but it’s probably a game the Tigers have to win if they hope to go above .500 this season. If the Tigers lose, they’d have to win four of these games: at Kansas State, at Auburn, vs. Georgia, at Florida, at South Carolina, vs. Kentucky, at Tennessee and vs. Arkansas to reach seven wins. That’s a tall task, particularly considering the less difficult of those opponents are, for the most part, on the road.
It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Tigers get punched in the mouth early. While the team is confident it has a good grasp of Blake Baker’s scheme, it’s still a new system and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie has a quarterback in Matthew Downing who has practiced in his Air Raid for years. He also has a solid one-two at receiver with Tre and Smoke Harris. The latter should be a challenge for a Missouri system that doesn’t have a slot corner, so defending him will be a group effort.
That being said, Missouri’s defense has talent at all three levels. Once the Week One jitters cool off, or even before that, Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and company should be chomping at the bit to face a redshirt freshman and a sophomore starting at right and left tackle, respectively, for the Bulldogs. Missouri’s offense should cook as well, no pun intended. Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden should burst onto the scene in this game. Drinkwitz finally has a group of receivers he thinks can make this offense as explosive as he wants it to be and he’s been waiting all offseason to unleash them.
Missouri should win, and it should win by multiple scores.
Missouri 38, Louisiana Tech 24
Around the SEC: No. 11 Oregon @ No. 3 Georgia
Kenny Van Doren: Oregon enters the 2022 season not the top dog in the Pac 12. The Ducks roster a new starting quarterback in Bo Nix, who has experience against Georgia from his time in the SEC with Auburn. But against the reigning college football champions, Nix won’t be able to down the Bulldogs defense in his Pac-12 debut. Georgia 35, Oregon 17.
Kyle Pinnell: The team from my home state up against a team from the league I now consistently cover –– this will certainly be a fun game to keep tabs on for several reasons. On the field I expect fireworks, although it might take a quarter to settle in with it being week one and between two teams relatively unfamiliar with one another.
Speaking of familiarity, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning coached at Georgia between 2018-2021 and, as Kenny mentioned, Nix is no stranger to the Bulldogs. Still, I believe this Georgia team, led by Stetson Bennett and another loaded defense, simply has too much talent to be upset in what amounts to a home game, despite the neutral site. Georgia 31, Oregon 24
Jack Soble: I also have a personal connection to this game. My brother is headed to Eugene to be a freshman later this month. But sorry, Brandon. Not happening.
Oregon is a good team, but it will be tough for a first-year coach and transfer quarterback (albeit one in Bo Nix with SEC experience) to stand a chance against a program that 3D-prints elite talent like Georgia does. The defense lost five first-round picks? Fine, here’s Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. The Ducks aren’t beating the Bulldogs in Athens. Georgia 27, Oregon 10
No. 23 Cincinnati @ No. 19 Arkansas
Kenny Van Doren: Cincinnati enters with a chip on its shoulder after breaking into the College Football Playoff last season. With a new quarterback — Ben Bryant — and defensive starters, the Bearcats will keep it close with an SEC opponent to kick off the season, but Arkansas will edge out Cincinnati. Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 21
Kyle Pinnell: In the last SEC game I covered, Arkansas beat Missouri quite handily in front of a loud crowd in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and I would be lying if I said that afternoon didn’t stick with me. The Hogs are exciting once again with dynamic talent all over the field and face a great early test in Cincinnati. The Bearcats notoriously punch above their weight in college football, and I can see them annoying Arkansas, but I don’t believe the hosts are picking up their first defeat in the home-opener. Arkansas 21, Cincinnati 17
Jack Soble: Arkansas is in Year Three under Sam Pittman, returning QB1 KJ Jefferson and defensive studs Bumper Pool and Jalen Catalon. The Razorbacks had only three players drafted, while Cincinnati had nine. Arkansas is gunning for a second-straight top-three finish in the SEC West, and this game will be a good sign that it will happen. Arkansas 28, Cincinnati 13
No. 7 Utah @ Florida
Kenny Van Doren: Utah enters The Swamp the best Pac-12 team in the country. After running away with the conference and suffering a close loss in the Rose Bowl, the Utes will run off a less-experienced Florida program with new head coach Billy Napier. Utah 45, Florida 28
Kyle Pinnell: This is another game I’m excited to watch just for the chaos factor alone. The Swamp is no easy place to play, but I think Utah will be up to the challenge. It’s no secret that PAC-12 teams have little margin for error if they want to make the College Football Playoff. This is a game that could boost Utah’s stock by season’s end should they win, but a slip up would put immediate added pressure on the rest of its season. They have more on the line here than Napier in his first season in Gainesville, Florida, based on league perspective alone, which I think is a key motivator in what promises to be a thrilling week 1 matchup. Utah 35, Florida 31
Jack Soble: Florida pulling off an upset against a team many expect to be in the College Football Playoff would certainly go a long way toward enforcing SEC fans’ already-existing belief that they’re better than everyone else. I don’t think it’ll happen, but the Swamp is a tough place to play, Dan Mullen is gone and Anthony Richardson can be electric. And season-openers can be volatile. Still, Utah gets it done. Utah 34, Florida 27
Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans)
Kenny Van Doren: Florida State whomped Duquesne last week, but matching up against LSU in the second non-conference game won’t come easy. Brian Kelly brings a revamped Tiger program into the season opener but has yet to name a starting quarterback as a “tactical advantage.” Even without the plans announced, I’m taking the Tigers in a close one. LSU 28, Florida State 24
Kyle Pinnell: It will certainly be strange to watch an LSU night game A) not on a Saturday and B) not in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Still, there promises to be plenty of excitement in this one as Florida State hopes to continue building positive momentum under Mike Norvell. It’s hard to say much about either of these teams yet, which means this weekend should provide an early benchmark to come back to in both of their respective seasons. I’ll default to the “home” team here, but this one has upset potential and could be worth turning into come the fourth quarter. LSU 42, Florida State 38
Jack Soble: Flip a coin. We don’t know who LSU’s quarterback will be. These were two very weird teams last season who are likely to be weird again. I’ll go with LSU because this is a quasi-home game for the Tigers. LSU 31, Florida State 30