Missouri opens Week 2 play Saturday morning on the road against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the Wildcats are 7½-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s second game of the season.
Kenny Van Doren (1-0)
Missouri football enters Manhattan for the first time in over a decade. While an early test for both programs, the matchupwill also draw a large interest from the Kansas State faithful in a Big 12 rematch.
The environment won’t be anything new, even with less experienced starters on the offensive side of the ball. But as the offense looks to improve on deep, explosive plays down field, the Tigers will be tested on the ground by Deuce Vaughn.
Everyone knows Vaughn’s name by now. Missouri’s defensive meeting room even had a picture of Vaughn printed out on the door this past week saying, “Don’t Let #22 Beat You!” The bulletin board material could fuel the Tigers’ front seven, especially after holding Louisiana Tech to the lowest amount of rushing yards in college football last week.
From a recruiting game to revived rivalry, Saturday’s action will draw multiple headlines. But in the end, I think Kansas State will edge out a one-score win over Missouri — who desperately needs non-conference wins to bolster its chance of making a bowl game this season.
Kansas State 27, Missouri 21
Kyle Pinnell (1-0)
I’m very excited to see how this game plays out as I believe both Missouri and Kansas State are relatively evenly matched, at least at this point in the season when we haven’t seen much of subsistence from either program yet.
What we do know is the Wildcats have a great rushing attack and a bona fide star leading the room in Deuce Vaughn. We know that the Tigers have a dynamic receivers room, at least on paper, and a player who can match the offensive exploits of Vaughn in five-star receiver Luther Burden.
After that, well it’s a crapshoot. Kansas State’s passing game left a lot to be desired in Adrian Martinez’s first start. The Nebraska transfer put up 53 yards on 15 total throws and no receiver finished with more than 25 yards. Then again, Chris Klieman’s team didn’t need to air the ball out against South Dakota.
On the other sideline, we’ll get a true gauge on how many positive steps the rush defense took after giving up just eight yards on the ground against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. We’ll also see whether Missouri’s passing defense returns to the mean after giving up several big-play touchdowns in the season opener.
From everything we’ve heard, it’s going to be a 50,000-fan sellout at Bill Snyder Family Stadium come Saturday morning. It’s also going to be wet and a little windy — not ideal conditions to face an All-American running back in. The Tigers cannot allow the hosts to control the tempo of this game and milk the clock. Most importantly, there cannot be any mental lapses like there were against the Bulldogs.
This game will be close and a good early road test for Eli Drinkwitz’s program that has won away from Faurot Field just twice in his tenure. The ingredients for an upset are there, but I just don’t know enough about the Tigers yet this season to project them to pull off road win No. 3.
Kansas State 31, Missouri 27
Jack Soble (1-0)
I really wanted to pick Missouri to win this game. The Tigers are more talented than most national analysts realize, and beating a more than solid Kansas State team on the road would be a great way to prove it.
However, the Tigers need a lot to go right here. They need to contain Deuce Vaughn, which I’m not sure anyone outside of Georgia or Alabama can do right now.
Missouri’s front seven (including Martez Manuel at Star) need to maintain their gaps at a near-flawless rate, because if Vaughn gets into the open field, goodbye. That’s easier said than done against a good offensive line and formations that spread the field.
The Tigers need to win the turnover battle — I’m not sure they have a shot without a touchdown on a short field due to an Adrian Martinez interception — which involves protecting Brady Cook, which involves Zeke Powell winning battles against Felix Anudike-Uzomah and that’s a cause for concern.
Missouri should keep this close. Expect a ton of screens, jet sweeps and read-options to keep the Wildcats’ defensive ends honest and get Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett and even Cook the ball in space. And I think the Tigers do get that short-field score off a pick. But I’m picking them to fall just short.
Kansas State 24, Missouri 20