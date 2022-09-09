Missouri opens Week 2 play Saturday morning on the road against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the Wildcats are 7½-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s second game of the season.

Kenny Van Doren (1-0)

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you