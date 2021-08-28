An offseason unlike any other in the history of college football is coming to a close.
Week 0 is already underway, with the first snap of the season taken Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
And in one week, Missouri football will be back on the field for Eliah Drinkwitz's second season as head coach.
The Tigers face Central Michigan next Saturday, and game-week preparations are now underway. Drinkwitz said his team has completed its last day of practicing situational football and has turned its attention to its opening-day opponent.
"We do summer scouting and all that stuff and have a general idea of what we want to do, but after 15, 16 practices, whatever it is, we have a better identity of who we are, what the strengths of our players are, and our team," Drinkwitz said. "Now we've gotta take what we know and see what fits."
And it appears that the focus is going to include more introspection than the challenges the Chippewas will offer.
"Like I told our team, it's really not about (Central Michigan), it's really about us and being the best version that we can be and making sure we can repeat the process that we can focus to be on 1-0," Drinkwitz said. "Whoever that opponent is, it's about how we prepare, how we study, how we play, how hard we play, what's our mindset between plays and on that play, and can we do our jobs and trust our teammates to do theirs."
A lot still remains an unknown.
When the Tigers take the field Saturday, 259 days will have passed since their last game against Mississippi State. And in that time, a lot has changed on Missouri's roster and coaching staff.
"You need to play to know what you have," Drinkwitz said. "You've gotta play. This game is not without errors. And the way you can go about it now, you can only have two live scrimmages in fall camp, so there's going to be a lot of things in that first game that really make you really nervous.
"How do you respond to a crowd? How do they respond to live tackling? How do they respond to getting their bell rung? How do they respond to adversity? How do you respond when the scoreboard lights up for real when you get beat? All those things that make that first game so nerve wracking for everybody."
Drinkwitz coy on Cooper's return
Missouri announced a lower-leg injury to wide receiver Mookie Cooper on Aug. 16, and he remains a question mark for Week 1.
And his status will remain an unknown for the foreseeable future. When asked about the Ohio State transfer's status, Drinkwitz kept his cards close to his chest.
"Like I'm going to tell Central Michigan," he said.
Badie misses practice, likely to return Week 1
Tyler Badie missed practice with an injury from a collision returning a punt during practice Aug. 21, but it appears his absence was only out of an abundance of caution.
"Had a collision on the sideline returning a punt on Saturday, so we're just being smart," Drinkwitz said. "There's nothing more to it than that. No structural damage, we MRI'd it, looked at it, done everything we can do. There's no injury there, we're just being smart and making sure he gets back 100% healthy for game week."
Hicks commits, will be ineligible in 2021
It was a quick turnaround to get him, but Charles Hicks, a senior linebacker out of Wyoming is moving to Missouri, he announced on his Twitter account Thursday.
"Recruitment closed... #MIZ," Hicks wrote in a tweet, before later posting a picture of him in a Tigers jersey.
But he won't see any action this season.
Hicks only entered the transfer portal Aug. 23 and took just three days to find a new team, but the NCAA's deadline to transfer was July 1.
Hicks played 17 games for the Cowboys, notching 11 solo tackles, two sacks, two fumble returns and one interception.