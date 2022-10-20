Prior to Florida, Missouri’s injury report was flooded. Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine and Chad Bailey didn’t play against the Gators, testing the depth at each position group.
Two weeks later, after the bye week, only four players are listed out against Vanderbilt for Saturday, with three offensive players marked as probable: Luther Burden III, Dominic Lovett and Elijah Young.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show, Tiger Talk on Wednesday that Burden should be “full speed, ready to go” for this weekend. Lovett told reporters during the bye week he was 100% healthy, leaving the receiving core at full strength.
Young didn’t see much of the running back share when healthy, with Nate Peat and Cody Schrader manning the position. The running back could fill back into his role on kick returns as Missouri practiced special teams Wednesday to make a decision.
The four players listed out were wide receivers Demariyon Houston and Chance Luper, offensive lineman Hyrin White and safety Isaac Thompson — the only of the four to not be listed out each week this season.
Thompson traveled with the Tigers to Gainesville, Florida, but didn’t see any action. The freshman impressed coaches the last few weeks, especially during the bye. Missouri didn’t provide a reasoning for his expected absence.
Backup left guard Luke Griffin wasn’t listed on the injured report after missing Weeks 5 and 6 with an undisclosed injury.