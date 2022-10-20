Luther Burden tries to avoid a tackle (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden tries to avoid a tackle by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller on Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Burden should be “full speed, ready to go,” ahead of the Tigers’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Prior to Florida, Missouri’s injury report was flooded. Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine and Chad Bailey didn’t play against the Gators, testing the depth at each position group.

Two weeks later, after the bye week, only four players are listed out against Vanderbilt for Saturday, with three offensive players marked as probable: Luther Burden III, Dominic Lovett and Elijah Young.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

