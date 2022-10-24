Luther Burden evades the Vanderbilt defense (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III evades the Vanderbilt defense Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Burden was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri receiver Luther Burden III won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.

Burden shared the award with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, who had five tackles, one sack, a pass break-up and two QB hurries in LSU's upset win over Ole Miss.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

