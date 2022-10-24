Missouri receiver Luther Burden III won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.
Burden shared the award with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, who had five tackles, one sack, a pass break-up and two QB hurries in LSU's upset win over Ole Miss.
From the game’s second snap — a 12-yard pass to Burden for a first down — Missouri made a concerted effort to get the five-star freshman the ball. He capped off the Tigers’ opening drive by taking a quick screen 35 yards for a touchdown, breaking multiple tackles along the way.
Later in the first half, Burden took an end-around 10 yards for a score. He finished with 66 receiving yards, 16.5 yards per reception and 76 total yards from scrimmage, all of which are career highs. The yards-per-reception number nearly doubled his previous high, as this was the first game Burden averaged more than 10 yards per catch.
In the second half, Burden didn’t get the ball despite Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz saying they drew up plays to do so. Still, he became the first Missouri true freshman to score multiple touchdowns in multiple games since Damarea Crockett in 2016, bringing his season total to five.
Burden wasn’t the only player with a Missouri connection who won a weekly SEC honor. LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo won Defensive Lineman of the Week, another accolade in an excellent first season in Baton Rouge for the sophomore. Wingo transferred to LSU from Missouri after the 2021 season.
Wingo totaled seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes batted down in LSU’s field-storming win.