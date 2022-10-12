The bye week came at the perfect time for Missouri. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III left Florida banged up.
"Both of those guys I anticipate will be full speed by the time we hit Sunday's practice in our preparation for Vanderbilt," coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference. "But this week, we are keeping them out of contact and working on just getting them healthy."
Missouri hopes to get multiple players back to full speed, including linebacker Chad Bailey, who was in uniform Saturday at Florida but didn't play, and Kris Abrams-Draine, who was out against the Gators. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett also stated Wednesday he felt 95.5% healthy this past weekend.
With a week to recharge, the Tigers are expected to evaluate more of the younger options on the roster who are vying for playing time. Of those on the offense, Drinkwitz hopes to see more from freshman running back Tavorus Jones.
Jones hasn't logged a carry since Week 3 against Abilene Christian, but against Florida, the freshman stepped in to return kicks. Drinkwitz said the coming days aren't about Vanderbilt, but rather looking at what players like Jones can offer.
"We're allowing some of the older guys who've had a lot of hits and a lot of plays to really work on individual," Drinkwitz said. "But we're developing our team, we're competing. Our younger guys, our younger players that need to continue to develop. But we also want to get longer looks at some of these young guys."
Another one of those younger players Drinkwitz noted was quarterback Sam Horn. The freshman is yet to see the field this season after starting camp later than some teammates in his class.
Drinkwitz stated that Missouri is considering opportunities for Horn to play, but a full comprehension of the offensive plan is needed for any starter.
"But it's something that has to be earned in practice, and it's not something that just can be given," Drinkwitz said. ... "It's got to be if we put somebody in the game, we believe they have the ability to move us into the end zone."
Drinkwitz listed a handful of young players who have proven they can contribute in a starting role or as a backup, including offensive lineman Armand Membou, center Connor Tollison, right tackle Mitchell Walters and wide receiver Mekhi Miller from the offense.
From the defense, Drinkwitz noted the Tigers are looking to see more from defensive linemen Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, Arden Walker and Ky Montgomery; linebacker Dameon Wilson; and defensive backs Isaac Thompson and Dreyden Norwood in practice this week. Both Wilson and Norwood have stepped into starting roles in response to injuries.
Norwood, along with transfer defensive back Marcus Clarke, flashed some of Missouri's depth in the secondary with star corner Abrams-Draine absent Saturday.
Also among the defensive backs, safety Jaylon Carlies totaled five tackles against Florida while having his right hand and wrist wrapped in a club.
Rakestraw named to watch list
A year removed from tearing his ACL, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has put on a clinic at cornerback, showing better play each week. And Wednesday, the sophomore was named to the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List.
Rakestraw has started all six games this season, totaling a season-high five tackles against Florida.