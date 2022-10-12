Freshman quarterback Sam Horn throws the ball during a drill (copy) (copy)

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn prepares to throw the ball during a drill Aug. 10 in Columbia. Horn, a true freshman, has not played for Missouri this season.

The bye week came at the perfect time for Missouri. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III left Florida banged up.

"Both of those guys I anticipate will be full speed by the time we hit Sunday's practice in our preparation for Vanderbilt," coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference. "But this week, we are keeping them out of contact and working on just getting them healthy."

