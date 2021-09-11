Even after Missouri’s season-opening win over Central Michigan, coach Eliah Drinkwitz wasn’t happy with his team's performance. The Tigers had done enough to beat a Group of Five team like CMU, but with the SEC opener on the horizon, Drinkwitz knew there was a lot to tighten up before going on the road to Kentucky.
“We’re nowhere near ready to play such a good team on the road,” he said on SEC coaches’ conference call Wednesday.
He was right.
The Tigers’ struggles on third down persisted, this time on both sides of the ball as Kentucky converted on 7 of 12 attempts and Missouri was 8-15. The Tigers dropped passes, committed penalties — seven totaling 65 yards — and had no answer for Kentucky’s rushing attack.
On the other side, Kentucky proved that its explosive offensive performance in Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe wasn’t a fluke, rushing for 341 yards, at times moving the ball at will and hanging on as Missouri made things interesting late for a 35-28 win.
Kentucky’s vaunted offensive line mauled Missouri at the line of scrimmage, as running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. averaged 7.6 yards per carry, finishing with 206 and four total touchdowns. His final score put the Wildcats ahead for good after Missouri had crept back into the game. Tyler Badie tied the game at 28 with a touchdown on a 17-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter.
Kentucky had a chance to seal the game with just over two minutes left. Matt Ruffolo’s 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Blaze Alldredge, giving Missouri the ball with a chance to tie the game.
The Tigers' drive stalled near midfield, as quarterback Connor Bazelak's fourth-down attempt was broken up.
Up 21-7 toward the end of second quarter, Kentucky was on the verge of turning the game into a blowout. Ten running plays had the ball deep into Missouri territory when safety Jaylon Carlies popped the ball free of Rodriguez’s grip at the goal line. Linebacker Chad Bailey fell on the ball in the end zone.
Gifted a lifeline, the Missouri offense marched 80 yards in 1:41, scoring on a 17-yard strike from quarterback Connor Bazelak to Keke Chism with four seconds left. The Tigers improbably entered the locker room only down a touchdown despite being thoroughly outplayed by almost any metric.
Bazelak threw an interception on his first attempt of the second half, and Rodriguez’s touchdown three plays later put the Cats back up by double digits. But Missouri grinded its way through a subsequent 10-play, 75-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to Daniel Parker Jr. for the second time in the game.
The Wildcats jumped on Missouri from the beginning. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson got the ball on the game’s second snap and took it 64 yards to the Missouri 8-yard line. Rodriguez scored three plays later on a pass from quarterback Will Levis. A slow methodical second drive for Kentucky ending with Rodriguez punching in his second of the day put Missouri in a two-touchdown hole less than 10 minutes into the game.
Coming off a career high in rushing yards against Central Michigan, Badie was again one of Missouri’s top performers. He finished with 61 yards on 14 carries and 10 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. During a largely listless first half for Missouri, Badie gave the Tigers a brief injection of life on a touchdown drive late in the first quarter with gains of 24, 8 and 14 yards. Parker’s first touchdown catch at the end of the series made the score 14-7.