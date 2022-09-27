If there’s one thing Blake Baker and Missouri’s defense has taken away from the first third of the season it’s that every issue that has surfaced so far is correctable. The tackling angles, blown coverages and brief mental lapses — all of those things can be fixed over time.
It’s the message Baker delivered to his defense when the Tigers went down 20-3 against Kansas State on Sept. 10 and it’s the same one he gave to them Saturday in Auburn, Alabama, where his team fell behind 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
“It’s not a schematic issue, we’re not out of place,” Baker said. “We just had to tackle better and from that point on we tackled really well. We have a couple of things we’re going to do at practice this week to emphasize a quicker start and get our tackles down early in the game.”
In addition to tackling, the Tigers’ defense has spent practices focusing on stopping the run and going through important techniques ahead of each game. Safety Joseph Charleston said that there’s “nothing a defense can be too good at” when it comes to preparing for any opponent.
Last week, Baker discussed the importance of creating chaos in the backfield and the defense accomplished that against Auburn to the tune of 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Players are more comfortable in the overall scheme and Baker has observed a more consistent defense as a result. He said there wasn’t much difference in how his unit responded between the Auburn and Kansas State games.
Although minute, the corrections are coming each week little by little. The tape has grown better over time and confidence is growing — an early sign of encouragement.
“I have never one bit doubted our resiliency, our ability to put our head down when things aren’t going our way,” Baker said. “I believe that when our guys face adversity, they’re willing to fight.”
In response to injury, Wilson takes charge
Senior linebacker Chad Bailey went down with an injury at Auburn. His status remains questionable for this weekend, but in lieu of his contributions, redshirt freshman Dameon Wilson stepped up.
Wilson credits his learning experience to Bailey — who has guided him through practice and film the past two seasons.
“I learned a lot from Chad, he’s the old guy in the room,” Wilson said. “We watch film, learn formations and what other teams are going to do. He has just shown me a lot.”
On Tuesday, Baker complimented Wilson’s performance against Auburn, describing how Wilson performed well in the challenges presented.
“I thought he answered the bell,” Baker said. “Up until last week, he hadn’t played a ton of snaps for us, so I thought he did a great job calling the defense and making plays when they presented themselves. I was really impressed with him.”
Missouri players prepare for Georgia test with excitement
One of the main talking points heading into the Tigers’ Saturday evening showdown against Georgia will be how effective the offense looks against the Bulldogs’ vaunted defense. A unit that has given up just eight points a game through the first four weeks of the season, points will certainly be hard to come by for Brady Cook and his offense.
Flip sides of the ball and it’s easy to see Missouri’s defense has quite the challenge when it comes to slowing down the Bulldogs’ offense. Baker called quarterback Stetson Bennett a “coach on the field” and claimed he might be the smartest play caller his unit faces all season. Then there’s tight end Brock Bowers, arguably one of the best offensive threats in the country who plays at tight end and scored a 75-yard touchdown off a jet sweep against Kent State a week ago.
With challenges on either side of the ball, players say they are excited for the test that is to come.
“Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to play the No. 1 team?” Williams said. “The fact that we have that opportunity and this is the most important game because it’s the next one. We just need to trust in our game plan, trust in our abilities and fall back on our game plan.”
Charleston played for a Clemson defense that held Georgia’s offense to 10 points last season, its lowest output of a national championship-winning campaign. Ahead of the weekend, he has already given his excited teammates a few additional words of advice.
“It’s important to go into the game with a lot of confidence, believing in yourself and abilities,” Charleston said. “We need to know that the work you put in on the practice field is going to pay off on Saturday.”
Williams continues to show his leadership
When Williams walked up to the lectern Tuesday, he was wearing an ear-to-ear smile. The excitement and thoroughness he brought is carried onto the field and into the locker room for the Tigers’ defense.
Williams — who transferred from Oregon — has seen more time in the past two weeks at the defensive tackle position, working in with starters Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan. Consistency and competition have granted Williams a strong role in Missouri’s front, but off the gridiron, his contributions were highlighted by Baker.
“He’s been more than a pleasant surprise,” Baker said. “His attitude off the field, you’re not going to find a nicer guy. When you have a bad day, just run into Kristian Williams, and he’ll cheer you up. But when he gets between those lines, he’s a monster.”
Baker has been impressed with all facets of William’s play from on-the-field work to off-the-field character and leadership. But Williams doesn’t see his traits as just leadership, he sees it as an obligation; an obligation to strike energy into the team, picking up any teammate in despair.
“At the end of the day, these are like brothers, like this (is) a family here,” Williams said. “And if I’m not taking care of the family, then I’m not taking advantage of the opportunity that I have at hand.
“I just feel like showing them that I care and I’ll be there for them in hard times and stuff like that, they’ll put more trust in me. And I feel like they’ll display it on the field. On and off the field correlates with one another.”
Trust is a strong attribute of Williams’ game. With communication and consistency being focal points through the first four weeks, the redshirt junior said trust can be built in the small actions.
“If I can trust someone to be able to pick up their trash and be able to throw it away, then I can most definitely trust them on the field,” Williams said. “It’s just the little things like that.”
MU to honor Pinkel on Saturday
Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel will be honored Saturday at Memorial Stadium during the Georgia game for the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute. Pinkel will be inducted into the NFF Hall of Fame on Dec. 6.
Chism signs to USFL team
Former MU wide receiver Keke Chism signed with the Houston Gamblers, the team announced Monday. Undrafted in late April, Chism went unsigned after being invited to a workout by the Green Bay Packers in May.