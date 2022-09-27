Missouri and Auburn scramble for the football

Missouri's defense and Auburn's offense scramble for the football in the third quarter after a fumble Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. MU's defense in preparing for a matchup with No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Columbia.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

If there’s one thing Blake Baker and Missouri’s defense has taken away from the first third of the season it’s that every issue that has surfaced so far is correctable. The tackling angles, blown coverages and brief mental lapses — all of those things can be fixed over time.

It’s the message Baker delivered to his defense when the Tigers went down 20-3 against Kansas State on Sept. 10 and it’s the same one he gave to them Saturday in Auburn, Alabama, where his team fell behind 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you