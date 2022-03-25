When they met with him at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine, NFL teams frequently asked Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans to tell them about himself as a person. He usually started his answers by describing his roots.
“I told them I came from McKinney, Texas,” Evans said at the Combine.
That means something to Evans. So much so that he started the Akayleb Evans Foundation in 2017 — when he was still in high school — to give back to the community that raised him.
Years later, he started a scholarship, awarded annually to a senior football player at McKinney High School who performs on the field and devotes time off of it to community service. Each applicant must fill out a form to apply for the scholarship, which is reviewed by Evans and his foundation’s committee. They choose around three finalists, who then interview with Evans himself. Evans makes the final decision after that.
The recipient earns $1,000 toward their college education — paid for by the foundation’s fundraising and Evans himself — but that’s only a small part of it.
“If they win that award, they stay connected with him for life,” McKinney coach Marcus Shavers said. “That’s been really cool to see, him being able to have that level of influence over those kids and then stay connected to him as well.”
The more recent of the scholarship’s two winners so far is Josh Dixon. He won because he volunteered to help teachers and fellow students in the classroom as well as volunteering at a community shelter in Dallas.
Dixon can confirm what Shavers said. Since Evans announced Dixon had won the scholarship at the team’s banquet this past winter, he’s stayed in contact with him.
“He told me everything about preparation,” Dixon said, “putting the time in, and even when you’re tired, or even when you don’t feel good or when you don’t wanna do it. That’s when it’s time to put the hard work in and set yourself to a certain standard to do those things.”
Dixon, also a cornerback, signed to play at Wyoming this fall, has gotten advice from Evans on every aspect of being a college athlete. The advice ranges from work-life balance to X’s and O’s.
“(Evans said) to make sure to keep a balance in my life,” Dixon said. “Don’t do too much to where it overloads your brain, but also try to have a social life as well, to where you do have that balance. He also gave me some good tips on how to read offenses, what things to do, what type of coverages, you know, looking at receiver splits. Just a lot of really good, helpful tips to help me better my football intelligence in the future.”
Mentoring younger players is something in which Evans prides himself. It’s also something former teammate and fellow 2022 draft prospect Tulsa guard Chris Paul said he does in the locker room consistently.
“Akayleb influences the team’s culture by embodying this idea of relentlessness and true, pure dedication,” Paul said. “Akayleb is someone that guys in the locker room lived up to, just by all that he’s done, not only on but off the field as well. Akayleb impacts the locker room in a variety of ways, in a multidimensional way. I think that’s really cool.”
Paul said that younger players would go out of their way to seek advice from Evans.
“You’d be surprised, the amount of younger guys that actually would try to reach out to him as well and seek mentorship,” Paul said. “Maybe it’s pulling guys along and doing some stuff pre-practice, or maybe it’s practice and we’re in a special teams period, and they’ve got some free time to do stuff, so they go over there and work on some stuff together.”
When Evans gets to an NFL team, he’ll look to contribute to the team’s culture by setting an example — which he feels he accomplished at Tulsa and Missouri.
“Whatever team I go to, if the culture isn’t where it needs to be, I’ll look to change that in a positive way,” Evans said. “And if it is, then I’ll look to be a part of it.”
When he gets to an NFL city, he and his foundation will look to serve the community. He does toy drives and backpack drives to raise money, and he’s looking to start some football camps for young people.
“I think that that’s part of the values that Akayleb has always had,” Evans’ mom, Nita, who helped him start his foundation, said, “about being able to give back and that community is important. Service is important. Akayleb loves football, and he’s been playing football since he was in elementary school. And he’s always seen that football gives him a platform, and how could he use that platform for good.”
Even in Evans’ short time at Missouri, he found a way to help his new town. This past Thanksgiving, Evans provided a series of donations to Love Columbia, which, according to its website, does whatever it can to serve “anyone in Columbia who is struggling to provide for their basic needs or improve their life.”
Evans will participate in Missouri’s Pro Day on Friday, when NFL scouts will get another opportunity to watch him before the league’s draft April 28-30. All signs suggest he will be chosen.
Wherever he goes, Nita Evans is confident that her son will do the same.
“He’s going to embrace that city,” Nita Evans said, “and want to make a difference in that community.”