The football had barely bounced off the Memorial Stadium turf when Daylan Carnell made the play. Shedding his blocker on the right side of Georgia’s offensive line, Carnell activated his sixth sense as soon as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett botched the handoff to running back Daijun Edwards near midfield.
Before anyone else had fully processed the moment, Carnell bent over and scooped the ball up in one fluid motion before taking off. The only thing that kept him from reaching the end zone was Bennett’s last-ditch tackle.
Carnell, a redshirt freshman, made a momentum-building play against the nation’s top-ranked team appear routine. Missouri turned Carnell’s fumble recovery into a field goal and a 13-0 second-quarter lead.
The fumble recovery against the Bulldogs wasn’t an isolated occurrence. He recovered another fumble Saturday, returning the ball deep into the red zone in the Tigers’ 23-10 win against then-No. 25 South Carolina. Against Florida on Oct. 8, Carnell picked off a tipped pass to give Missouri’s offense the ball back trailing by seven with three minutes left.
“He’s so gifted,” said teammate Martez Manuel, who shares the “star” position, a linebacker-safety hybrid, with Carnell. “He’s better than I was my sophomore year and is putting all the pieces together. (Defensive coordinator Blake) Baker has done a great job, and I’m trying to help where I can to continue and develop him. He’s going to do big things here.”
Baker, the Tigers’ first-year defensive coordinator, described Carnell as the “Swiss Army knife” of the defense earlier this season. Carnell has played in each of Missouri’s eight games, already double that of his freshman season, and has made 18 tackles, including two for loss, with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
It’s impossible to ignore Carnell on Saturdays, in part because he’s always around the ball. Some may chalk it up to being in the right place at the right time, but those around him point to his meticulous preparation and football IQ. A byproduct of playing several positions growing up, those traits have led to Carnell’s constant presence on the field in his first full season, no easy feat in the punishing Southeastern Conference.
Developing football IQ and versatility
It was in the living room of his childhood home outside of Indianapolis where Carnell began his development as a football player. It’s where he spent countless hours sitting on a brown leather couch alongside his father, David, poring over film.
With David Carnell’s computer plugged into the TV, the father and son dissected that weekend’s matchup and discussed areas of individual improvement, but they also zoomed out to observe the opponent’s tendencies. Details such as body language, route habits and where the quarterback went with the ball depending on which way he opened up after a snap were all noted and discussed.
“(Daylan is) very football smart,” David said. “He knows the game; he knows formations and tendencies. He knows that gives you everything you need to know about where guys are going to go and what they’re going to do.”
It didn’t take Jason Simmons long to pick up on Daylan Carnell’s football IQ. Named varsity football coach at Ben Davis High School ahead of Carnell’s sophomore season, Simmons recalls conversations before and after practices and games in which the young star confirmed specific details about an opponent or a game plan.
Watch Carnell for a few snaps, and you’ll see what Simmons and David Carnell mean when they describe Daylan’s instincts and preparation. For example, when he makes a tackle, he won’t immediately jump into a pile. Instead, he stands around the edge, making sure nobody breaks loose and runs for a long touchdown. It also allows him to get a big picture of the play when the ball squirts free.
“He was one of those guys who relied on his football IQ,” Simmons said. “He got to full speed when he needed to, and there were times he was covering ground and didn’t look like he was always moving hard. But his ability to move in space and the way he understands the game, it always puts him around the ball and in the right spot.”
Simmons leaned on Carnell’s football acumen throughout their three years together at Ben Davis. Carnell played on offense, defense and special teams on Friday nights, occasionally amassing more than 100 snaps. He played wide receiver, running back, safety and blocked on special teams, but he loved playing cornerback the most.
Playing so many positions in high school has helped Carnell develop a nose for the ball. He knows how to track his matchup as well as how to position himself to recover a fumble or turn a tipped pass into an interception.
This season, Carnell has earned minutes at linebacker, a position he never played growing up. As much as he would love to play cornerback someday, he understands the Tigers are loaded at the position, with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine.
“Hey, you play what gets you on the field,” David Carnell often reminds his son. “You show that you can play the position (the coaches) want you to, and, generally, if you want to switch positions, coaches will be more open to that once you show what you can do.”
That’s exactly what Daylan Carnell has done all year. He has embraced his role, made plays and has been awarded consistent minutes. After the Florida game, Baker said Carnell was one of the Tigers’ backup cornerback options with Abrams-Draine not on the trip; David Carnell said that comment “spoke volumes” about the impression his son has made on the coaching staff.
Regardless of where Baker and his staff ask Carnell to play, the redshirt freshman prepares for games the same way he always has. Although he can’t sit in his living room and break down film with his dad, they still talk by phone every Sunday about the previous game as well as the next opponent. Old habits die hard.
Making strides in mid-Missouri
David Carnell describes his son as “quiet by nature,” someone who tends to keep to himself until he’s comfortable with you, a description his high school coach agreed with.
“He’s going to be taking notes and will listen more than speak, but that doesn’t mean he’s not paying attention,” Simmons said. “He’ll keep to himself, put his head down and outwork people. Once he gets to know you and becomes more comfortable, then he starts to open up a bit more.”
With such an even-keeled personality, Carnell can be difficult to read, especially during practice. Simmons described the defender as “smooth,” noting it doesn’t always look like he is at full speed because he makes everything look so easy. Baker has pushed Carnell harder in recent practices, challenging him to be more physical, not take plays off and raise his intensity level even more.
“I think he’s maturing,” Baker said. “He’s understanding the importance of practice and the things I have been preaching to him until I’m blue in the face. I think he’s starting to take heed to that, which has resulted in him getting more playing time and playing better.”
When Carnell returned to Indiana during the Tigers’ bye week, those he saw were quick to comment on his physical transformation since he left for Columbia. When watching his son play, David Carnell notices how his son’s speed and strength have increased while his athleticism hasn’t diminished. Daylan’s work in the weight room has allowed him to look the part at the star position when it comes to containing run plays and making tackles.
“You can tell he is physically working on his body,” Simmons said. “The position he’s playing for Missouri was one I could see him fitting into when he got to college and started to physically develop his body more.”
Carnell still has plenty of areas in which to grow — a fact of life for a redshirt freshman. He’s still young and developing physically, and the practice habits will come. But he arrived in Columbia with a few traits that are difficult to teach: football IQ and the ability to make the game appear easy.
“He’s as talented as any guy I have ever been around,” Baker said. “That’s what I told him. It’s great if you work hard, and his work habits have grown tremendously over the past couple of weeks.”
Still only 19, Carnell has all the tools to become a key piece of the defense for the foreseeable future. Per Pro Football Focus, Carnell played a season-high 35 snaps against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22 and 28 more against the Gamecocks, all for one of the SEC’s best defenses.
“They continue to put him in a position to get where he wants to be,” David Carnell said. “He wants to play in the NFL, and if he continues to do the things he’s doing in this conference on a consistent basis, then he can very well get there.”