Georgia Missouri Football

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat celebrates after sacking former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat announced he will return to the Tigers for a fifth season Tuesday via his Twitter account.

  Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism.

