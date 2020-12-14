Missouri junior Nick Bolton was named a finalist for the Butkus Award on Monday. The award is given to the nation’s top linebacker each season.
Bolton was named one of five finalists after having 88 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, in the first nine games of the 2020 season. Bolton was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after Missouri’s win over LSU on Oct. 10, and he was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the Tigers’ win over Kentucky on Oct. 24.
The winner of the award will be announced on or before Dec. 22.