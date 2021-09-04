Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak came within six yards of his career passing long on the first snap of Saturday’s season opener, connecting with D’ionte Smith for a 63-yard gain.
It seemed to be a good omen following an offseason filled with questions surrounding how Bazelak would perform this fall and what improvements he had made ahead of his first season as a guaranteed starter.
But Missouri’s offensive execution came in scarce bursts in its season-opening 34-24 win against Central Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The game was the first meeting between the Tigers and Chippewas, who were without their coach Jim McElwain after he underwent surgery for appendicitis Wednesday.
“They’re a quality opponent in the Group of 5,” Drinkwitz said. “I’ve been on the other side and beat two Power Five teams, so I don’t take any opponent lightly and don’t disrespect them by any means necessary. They’ve got some really good players on their football team.”
Bazelak completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards through the air, the fourth-highest single-game total of his career. When the quarterback connected with tight end Niko Hea on a 2-yard pass in the fourth quarter, he’d already surpassed the number of touchdowns he had in eight of his 10 games last season.
Both teams were evenly paced statistically, leaning more toward the air than either did the ground, but even with a 69-yard breakaway by running back Tyler Badie with under 1:30 to go in the game, CMU finished with a higher overall offensive yardage. The Chippewas finished with 475 yards of total offense to MU’s 468.
Badie was responsible for 203 of the Tigers’ 211 rushing yards and had a career-high number of touches.
“I think (Badie’s) done a great job of taking care of his body, resting, not taking every rep in camp and putting a beat down on his body,” Bazelak said. “He knew that we were gonna have to rely on him this year. He’s an explosive player. Any time we can get him the ball in the run game or out in the open field in the pass game, good things are gonna happen.”
Though MU found more of its offensive connectedness as the game went on, it struggled early. Missouri went 21:42 between scoring drives in the first half and trailed for 3:43 after Central Michigan pulled ahead to 14-7 with 6:08 to play in the second quarter.
Badie was the one to make it into the end zone on both of the Tigers’ early touchdown drives, scoring on a 12-yard rush immediately following Bazelak’s 63-yard pass that started the game. His second TD came on a 30-yard reception.
That second score, though, would not have happened if not for a pass interference penalty called against Central Michigan that granted Missouri a first down. At fourth and two, Bazelak looked toward the right sideline and then ultimately threw a pass up the middle to Keke Chism that fell incomplete.
Missouri would have been forced off the field with just over two minutes left in the half, trailing by 7 points. Shortly after that score, kicker Harrison Mevis nailed his first of two field goals to give MU the lead.
“Shoot, I didn’t even kick that 53 that hard,” Mevis said of his 53-yard field goal. “I knew I was going to make it.”
Conversions were virtually nonexistent on both third and fourth down for the Tigers besides that one. Missouri attempted six third-down conversions in the first half and were unsuccessful on every try. In the second half, it made just one of five more attempts. It’s a trend that’s carried over from 2020, when MU completed only 43.3% of its third-down conversions.
“We stunk at it,” Drinkwitz said. “Probably my play designs.
“Any time you’re 1-and-11 on third downs, there’s a lot of people that gotta go in there and fix that. It, again, starts with me putting us in a lot of third-and-long situations.”
Central Michigan had quite the opposite experience with conversions. The Chippewas converted six third downs throughout the game, one of which kept alive a fourth-quarter scoring drive that cut Missouri’s lead down to 24-21.
That drive started late in the third quarter and at 4:59 was the second-longest of the game. Central Michigan moved 73 yards in 11 plays before a 6-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Richardson to JaCorey Sullivan became its first score since the second quarter.
Despite McElwain stating that multiple CMU quarterbacks would see the field against Missouri, Jacob Sirmon, a sophomore transfer from Washington, played almost the entire game. Richardson replaced him briefly with just under 12 minutes to go in the game after Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies landed a hard hit on Sirmon.
“I thought their quarterback played lights-out today,” Drinkwitz said. “He hit us early on some RPOs, kept us off balance.”
Last season, Missouri gave up 498 yards on penalties. The Tigers were mostly clean until the fourth quarter. They had four penalties in the final 15 minutes of the game – three on defense and one on offense – resulting in a loss of 19 yards.